Homecoming is back again for 2019! Homecoming week is going to be the Sept. 23- 28, and the theme is Seasons: The Time of your Life. Each class was able to take a theme: Seniors chose summer, Juniors chose fall, Sophomores chose winter, and Freshmen chose spring.
Each class will decorate a hall in accordance with the theme and a few set rules: the hallways will be judged for the overall competition between the classes. Not only will they decorate this hall, but they will also decorate a float for the homecoming parade.
We will have a Grand Marshall, Von Saxton, who retired last spring after 29 years of teaching, and the parade will begin at noon on Friday, Sept. 27. It will begin at 5th and Clay, head west down Clay, turn at 8th, and head back to 5th. Many businesses have helped by donating candy and are participating, so a big thank you to those businesses.
All of the royalty candidates will be riding in the parade, then the winners will be announced later that night just before the Homecoming football game. The night before the big game, the student body will be invited to a huge party where the students will participate in a bonfire, a pie smash held by honor society, a car smash, and class plus school chants.
Another morale booster that will involve the students is dress-up days. There are four dress-up days: Monday will be Tourist Day; Tuesday will be Twin Day, where two people will dress up the same; Wednesday will be Holiday day, which is where students will dress up in festive clothing; and Thursday is school spirit day. There will also be some short assemblies during the week to help boost the contest between the classes and then it will end with a pep rally on Thursday to bring the school together before the big game.
The Homecoming dance will be held on the 28th from 8-11in the high school. Join in the fun by coming to some of the activities!