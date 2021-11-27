On Thursday, November 11, 2021, Bear Lake High School held their annual Veteran’s Day Assembly in the High School Gym. It was planned and organized by the Student Body Officers, Malori Jones, Preston Hardcastle, Savy Donaghue, and Victoria Reese.
Along with the assembly, a number of students submitted patriotic artwork to display at the assembly. After Mr. Kelsey and Malori Jones opened the assembly, the choir and show choir sang the Star Spangled Banner. Nine veterans were introduced and recognized for their service after which Kim Hulmes’ singing group sang Oh America. Throughout the assembly, each Student Body Officer taught about the wars that the United States has fought in including the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Mexican American War, Civil War, Spanish American War, World War l, World War ll, Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Storm, the Invasion of Iraq, and the Invasion of Afghanistan. The band played “2nd American Folk Rhapsody”, the show choir performed “Bugle Boy”, the choir sang “Grand Old Flag”, and finally Kim Hulmes’ singing group sang “Thankful”. Mr. Kelsey closed the assembly by thanking all who performed and all the veterans.
Students and faculty of Bear Lake High School honor the United States veterans, and they were grateful to be able to show their respect for our veterans.
