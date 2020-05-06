We are excited to announce our plans for the graduation celebration for the class of 2020. We felt it was important to have a traditional Graduation Program with speeches, musical numbers, and presentation of diplomas, but given the current circumstances, we had to get creative. This year’s graduation will be held at the Bear Lake County Fairgrounds. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 pm on May 29th and will be drive-in movie style. Each Senior will receive two tickets that will allow two vehicles into the event for preferential parking, which will begin at 5:00. General admission for cars without a ticket will begin at 5:45. The ceremony can be watched through a live stream and listened to over the radio on KVSI. Immediately following the program (approximately 8:30 pm) we will have a parade of the seniors through the town of Montpelier. We want to encourage community members, even if you don’t attend graduation, to line up along the route to cheer on our seniors as they drive by. This plan provides the best solution for honoring this important milestone while also remaining fully aligned with the Governor’s guidelines to maintain social distancing.
Our graduating seniors have spent a significant amount of time preparing for and looking forward to this moment and their hard work deserves to be recognized. We are excited to celebrate them in this unique way. More details to come.