The Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) is pleased to announce the 2020-21 winners of the “Schools of Excellence” program, sponsored by the Idaho Army National Guard. This yearlong, voluntary program in which schools earn points based on their student-athlete’s performance in athletics, academics, and sportsmanship is the top award for the IHSAA and its member schools.
Bear Lake High School took first place in the 2A Division of the 2020-21 Schools of Excellence program this year.
In an e-mail to Bear Lake High School, Administrator Julie Hammons of IHSAA said, “The top three schools in each classification will be honored and presented with an award at the IHSAA Annual Meeting, Aug. 4th, at 1:30 p.m., at the Boise Centre. Thank you so much to everyone who submitted materials for this program and congratulations to the winners!”
The three major areas of high school activities are weighted equally in determining recipients of the award:
1. The Academic Component is based on the varsity team’s cumulative GPA as submitted on the State Academic Champions application for all IHSAA-sponsored sports/activity programs.
2. The Performance Component is based on place of finish at IHSAA-sponsored state championships and activity program competitions.
3. The Citizenship Component is based on a school’s self-evaluation of their citizenship/sportsmanship activities as submitted on an itemized form. Deductions are made by the IHSAA for player and/or coach unsportsmanlike ejections and also for unsportsmanlike school behavior at state tournaments.
Bear Lake High School Principal Luke Kelsey said, “This award is the highest award given by the IHSAA. As far as Athletic success (Performance Component), BLHS was State champs in Girls XC; State runner up in Girls Volleyball; Football made it to the second round of the playoffs; Boys Basketball were consolation champs; Girls Basketball took second in State; Wrestling had 11 individuals qualify for the State meet; Golf took both teams to the State meet and had individual placers; Girls Softball placed third in State; Baseball made it into the State tournament; and Track had individual placers for the girls and boys, including high jump champion Christian Bush.
“In the Academics component, each team submits their team grade point average. Both Golf and Track won State Academic Champions this year.
“The third area is Sportsmanship (Citizenship Component). Girls Volleyball and Basketball both won the Sportsmanship Award at the State tournament. Believe it or not, we did not have one coach, player, or fan ejected from a game this year.
“These three areas gave us a total score of 2,748, beating Melba, who was second place, behind us by more than 300 points. It was a pretty amazing year for Bear Lake, and we appreciate the support of our community.”
As Principal Kelsey said, Bear Lake High School had no coaches, players, or fans ejected from a game this year. In addition to the primary awards, schools that score 90 percent on the Citizenship Component and have no player/coach ejections throughout the year or incidents of unsportsmanlike school behavior at state tournaments receive an “Award of Excellence” certificate.
Bear Lake High School received a 2020-21 “Award of Excellence” certificate, which is the “Sportsmanship Award” spoken of by Principal Kelsey.
Bear Lake High School had an awesome year and the students are to be commended for their talent, perseverance, and behavior. We congratulate them on winning these awards and hope they continue to be the kind of people they have proven to be this past school year — which is Bear Lake Strong!