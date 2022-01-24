This past weekend the Bear Lake High School wrestling team traveled to Aberdeen for the Tiger Brawl Tournament.
Friday was a pod tournament for boys, which determined who would wrestle in the championship brackets and if those who would wrestle in the consolation brackets, on Saturday.
We had Madix Jacobson at 115 pounds placed second in the championship bracket. Walker Pelto, at 160 pounds, placed fourth. Also wrestling in the championship bracket were Modoc Early, Nolan George, and Tyler Saunders.
In the consolation bracket, Hayden Bond placed third at 98 pounds on Saturday. Dawson Beard placed first at 98 pounds. Porter Lytle took 4th at 126 pounds. Jimmy Williams at 132 pounds placed; first, Chris Baker at 152 pounds placed first. Seth Tobler, at 152 pounds, placed second. Fenton Moss, at 152 pounds, placed second. Peyton Ochsenbien, at 170 pounds, placed first. Hoyt Johnson, at 195 pounds, placed first. Matthew Goosytre placed first.
Also wrestling in the consolation bracket and not placing was Kevin Solerano, Brandt Thomas, Casey Wells, and Alex Kipp. The boys wrestled hard, and continue to grow and learn more each week.
On Saturday, the girl’s tournament took place alongside the boys’ championship brackets. The girls came out and wrestled hard, and they left the tournament with a lot of trophies and Championship T-shirts. Mitzie Hunt wrestled in the championship round at 113 pounds and placed first Rachel Holmquist at 113 pounds placed fourth. Heilana Maestas placed first at 182. April Shelton placed first at 285, Shelby Loertscher placed third at 285 pounds. These girls were amazing! Also wrestling for the girls was Celeste Harper.