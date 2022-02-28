The Bear Lake High Wrestlers went to state wrestling this past weekend. There were 14 wrestlers. It was a historic weekend for the three girls who qualified. It was the first-ever sanctioned girl's state wrestling tournament.
Coach Wilding said: This was a fun and exciting year. We had 14 state qualifiers, they were awesome and amazing, and three of those 14 were girls! What an incredible experience for those girls to be in the top eight of the whole state. Heilana Maestas placed 4th, and Mitzie and Celeste just came up short of placing in the top six.
It was good for many of the 11 boys to get to the state tournament and get that priceless experience that comes with wresting on the big stage. Matix Jacobson went out in the blood round to the kid that took 3rd. Walker and Jimmy wrestled very well. Jimmy took 4th and Walker to 6th.
It seems like every year, wrestling season goes faster and faster. It has been a fun year with the ups and downs of wrestling. I love all the wrestlers at Bear Lake and hope they have learned the life lessons that will help them be better prepared for their journey ahead.
Congratulations to Jimmy Williams, Tyler Saunders, Matix Jacobson, Chris Baker, Walker Pelto, Peyton Ochsenbein, Hoyt Johnson, Mathew Goostrey, Alex Kipp, Modoc Early, Dawson Beard, Mitzie Hunt, Celeste Harper, and Heilana Maestas for making it to state and wrestling hard.
Thank you to the amazing coaches, Coach Brian Jensen, Coach Michael Wilding, and Coach Tarl Vickers for all their time and dedication to the sport of wrestling. Thank you to the Coaches' families for their sacrifices during the season. I'd like to also thank the amazing parents and families for the support and love they share for all the wrestlers.