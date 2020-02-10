The Bear Lake Hill Climbs returned after a two-year break. The Hill climbs were located at the Price Ranch in Geneva ID. There was plenty of snow, and at the last minute, the weather turned cold enough that mud was not the problem it had been in the past.
There were over 500 entries with several racers running in more that one class. This year’s race wasn’t the largest race they have had, but it turned out great. The snow was good, they were able to make a course that gave some challenges to the racers, and all turned out well.
The case was an RMSHA race. The Bear Lake Rim Riders hosted the competition. The King of the Hill was Keith Curtis from Dillion, MT. The Semi pro was won by Cole Thomas and Jadian Phaff was the Women’s Queen. There were local racers and ones from as far away as British Columbia. The Hill Climbs has been a long-standing tradition in Bear Lake, but due to changing weather conditions, it was canceled for three years. With a little change in schedule and the help of the Bear Lake County Road and Bridge crew, the race was on again. Of course, that could still have not happened if it wasn’t for the generous use of Carson Price’s land. He has been a great supporter of these hill climbs.
RMSHA would like to thank the community for the beautiful way they turn out and the voluntaryism that makes events like this happen.
A big shout out to the Price Ranch, Bear Lake Road, and Bridge Crew, Bear Lake Rim Riders, Bear Lake Ambulance Service, State of Idaho DOT for the quick clean up of the avalanches and all the volunteers that helped make this a great event. Thank you to all involved for a successful event. The hill help did a great job of helping keep the riders safe.
Our excellent motels, Super 8, Clover Creek, and Rest Assured Inns, have clean, comfortable places for the riders to stay, and all of these things make for a great race day.
The Community can be proud of the job it does for this event.