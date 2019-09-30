Bear Lake High celebrated homecoming in style. With the kickoff of the traditional bonfire , 200 students attended the fire where the Marsh Valley"Turkey" was escorted to the fire and burned to ashes.
This took place Thursday night. Friday the weather cooperated and after a raining morning, the sun came out for the parade. The Seniors had the winning float with a tropical theme. Community business and even the grade schools participated.
The weather remained pleasant for the rest of the day into the evening. The JV unfortunately lost, but the JV came out strong and won 28-8 with Marsh Valley only scoring in the last few minutes of the game.