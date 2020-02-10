The Bear Lake Lady Bears have had two district games this last week. Thursday, the Bears beat the Aberdeen Tigers 33 to 27 at home. Hailey Humpherys had 16 points that game, Kalisha Parker had 8, Josi Kelsey had 5 and Chelsea Gundersen had 4. The Bears play Aberdeen again on Monday the 10th at a neutral location in Pocatello. On Saturday, the Bears travelled to Soda Springs and the Lady Cardinals could not miss a shot. The game ended 63 to our 33. Once again Hailey Humpherys was the top scorer with 12 points, Kalisha Parker had 6, Chelsea Gundersen and Josi Kelsey had 4 points each, Elisabeth McDowell had 3, Jimi Lloyd and Lydia Johnson each had 2 points.
After the lady Bears hopefully beat Aberdeen again on Monday the 10th, they play Soda again in Preston on Wednesday the 12th. A win over Soda would mean playing them yet again on Friday. A win against Soda on Friday sends the Bears to State, a loss to Soda puts the Bears traveling to a play-in game against another district on Saturday the 15th. The winner of that game will head to state on February 20th. Good luck Lady Bears! We know you have it in you!