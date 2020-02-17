The Lady Bears are heading to the State playoffs! The Bear Lake girls basketball team has been busy playing three games this week. They beat Aberdeen again, ending the game 56-41. Top scorers were Hailey Humpherys with 21 points, Chelsea Gundersen with 16, and Jimi Lloyd with 7.
The Bears then had to take on those unbeatable Soda Springs Cardinals for the district championship. The girls fought hard, putting up more points than in the previous two meetings, but came home with 2nd place medals. Chelsea Gundersen was top scorer with 15 points, with Hailey Humpherys getting 9, and Elisabeth McDowell having 6. The loss against Soda forced a play-in game with the second place team from district 6.
The Lady Bears came out strong and dominated Firth with a score of 46 to 24. Jimi Lloyd was top scorer with 17 points, Chelsea Gundersen had 8, and Elisabeth McDowell had 7. The team will now travel to Kuna High School near Boise for the state tournament.
They take on Cole Valley Christian on Thursday, the 20th. Good luck Lady Bears!