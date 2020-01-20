The Bear Lake Lady Bears slayed the Malad Dragons at their home game on Friday night! The Lady Bears came out strong, out scoring the Dragons 17 to 10 in the first quarter. The Bears continued dominating and kept the Dragons scoreless in the second quarter while increasing their lead, ending the first half with a score of 33 to 10. The Lady Bears ended the game with a score of 56 to 26. Hailey Humpherys had 18 of those points, Chelsea Gundersen and Kalisha Parker each had nine points, Elisabeth McDowell and Eliza Sharp each had four points, Josi Kelsey and Kelsea Skinner had three points each, Jimi Lloyd, Macadee Smith and Elise Kelsey had two points each.
This great team has two games this week. They travel to Westside to take on the Pirates on Thursday, the 23rd and then they have a home game against the Soda Springs Cardinals on Saturday the 25th.
Come out and support the Lady Bears!