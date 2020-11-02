The Bear Lake High School Ladies Cross Country brought home the 2A Cross Country State Championship, Saturday in Pocatello. Our girls showed up and put in the extra work to make it pay off and break a 14 year winning streak of Soda springs High school.
Elise Kelsey brought home the second place Medal running a 29:03. Then Mitzie Hunt brought the girls in coming in and medaling 15th with a 20:34 then Addysen Ure came in 16th medaling 20:36. Kinsee Hansen Medaled at 18th running a 20:44. Katelyn Crane medaled at 20th with 20:49. Ellie Kelsey come in 21 st with 20:56. And Rachel Holmquist come in 39th.
All of the girls but PR at state, showing the extra hard work they needed to bring home the state championship! There were tears, and celebration for finally winning. Coach Vickers was speechless and so proud of the girls. And finally bringing home the win. Coach Saunders was happy and excited for the girls and all there hard work.
After taking second at Districts the week before they knew the had to step up the game to beat Soda Springs.
The coach's and parents are so proud of all their hard work. They are now planning for next years win for back to back state championships.
Also in boys Tyler Saunders brought home a 19th place Medal. Way to go!