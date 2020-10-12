Bear Lake traveled to Aberdeen last Wednesday night & then played Malad at home for Senior Night. The lady Bears swept both teams & improved their season record to 17-10 (overall) & 6-1 in district play.
Away against Aberdeen, Bear Lake won the 1st set 25-2, 2nd set 25-6, & 3rd set 25-4.
Stats for the Bears.
Kalisha led the Bears with 14 kills. The Bears as a team made 43 of 48 serves with 27 aces. Hailey Humphery’s Led the way making 17 out of 19 attempts with 11 aces.
At home against Malad, Bear Lake won the 1st set 25-10, 2nd set 25-12 , & 3rd set 25-16.