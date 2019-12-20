The Bear Lake Lady Bears basketball team has had two games this week so far, with 2 more to go over the weekend. On Wednesday night, they travelled to Malad and handedly brought home the win with a score of 59 to 20. Top contributors that night were Hailey Humpherys 19 points, Kalisha Parker 10 points, Kelsea Skinner 8, Josi Kelsey 7, Chelsea Gundersen 6.
The team travelled to Green River, Wyoming on Thursday for a 3 day tournament. They went up against the Green River Wolves on Thursday and played well, but came up short 49 to 54. Hailey had 18 points that game, Josi 9, Chelsea and Kalisha 6 each. They still have two more games to go at this printing. These ladies are sure fun to watch!