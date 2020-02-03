The Bear Lake Lady Bears travelled to Aberdeen for the last regular game of the season. They battled through sickness and injury and showed up to take down the Lady Tigers. The Bears outscored the Tigers every quarter, ending the game 43 to 36. Kalisha Parker was the top scorer at this game with 14 points. Her rebounds and hustle really aided the team. Hailey Humpherys had 13 points, Josi Kelsey had six, Kelsea Skinner had four, and Elisabeth McDowell and Chelsea Gundersen had three points each.
The Lady Bears move on to districts this week. Good luck team!