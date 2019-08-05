The Bear Lake Memorial Hospital board held it's regular July meeting on July 30.
All members except Vaughn Rasmussen were present. The board was welcomed to the meeting by Chair Cordell Passey and then went into executive session to discuss personnel matters. No decision or announcement was made after returning to the open meeting.
Board education was a video on who is responsible for the quality of care in the hospital.
The Board reported on their monthly department rounding. Many positive comments were made by the board in regards to staff and departments. The department that would like to make people more aware was the Physical Therapy dept. They can offer Pelvic floor training which may help many women who have incontinence issues.
The July People's Choice Award recipient is John Beenfield from the Therapy department.
Service years for Cassie Ward 10 years, Steve Hill 15 years, Todd Lloyd 15 years, and Kim Hulme 15 years were recognized.
The minutes from the last meeting were approved with no further comments or concerns.
Leslie Crane gave the financial report and stated that June was a break-even month but the hospital is showing a profit this year were as last year they were in the red. The hospital is doing much better so far this year.
Tracy Park reported on the Salmon BBQ and the upcoming events with the Beat the Doc race, Raspberry Days, the Golf Tournament and County fair. They continue to make progress in raising funds for the new MRI and Emergency Room upgrade. The remodel may start next spring.
A compliance review on Emtala laws and ways the hospital continues to improve was presented by Trecia Sparks.
The board reviewed the Home Health stats and scorecard, things are going well in that department.
The board was read a letter from the Montpelier Community Foundation with a request for $2000 for start-up funds that the city will match. The request was approved.
The board was polled for comments or concerns. The only members with comments were Emily Transtrum following up on a patient request for some possible dialysis services in the future and Lila Rigby commented on how well she feels the nursing home residents are treated.
The meeting went into a second executive session with no decisions or comments being made afterward.