Bear Lake County Hospital Board held its regular meeting on Tuesday, November 23. All board members were present, with Mark Harris and Vaughn Rassmussen attending remotely.
There was no new business on the agenda for November.
Board rounding experiences were shared, beginning with Lila Rigby, who toured with Marissa. Marissa has worked at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital for over 20 years, with nine years managing the kitchen. There are times Marissa feels a little understaffed, but she can always count on her current staff of 12 to get her through anything. She loves her team! Marissa is currently going to school for her bachelor’s. Marissa manages meal preparation for the Skilled Nursing Facility, Acute Care, and the Manor’s menu, not to forget all the other hats she wears. Marissa hopes to be our hospital nutritionist someday, and we look forward to her meeting that goal. The kitchen staff would like everyone to know how much they love their new KOBY oven given to the kitchen by the Hospital Auxiliary. The only real frustration is the lack of space to maneuver in the kitchen area. They hope for expansion sometime in the future.
Cordell Passey rounded with several doctors and our CEO, Mike Blauer, for insights and discussions. Other Board Members have reached out to staff to schedule additional tours and rounding.
Jeanette Mecham was the October People’s Choice employee. The Board reviewed the Years of Service list, and Megan Davis has reached her 25th year of employment! So grateful to our committed staff. Jen Peterson and Michelle Farmer have invested 15 years, and three other employees have reached their fifth anniversary.
We then took a tour of the Radiology Department, which houses the new MRI and X-ray equipment, our Mammogram machine, and C/T scanner. Thank you, Marty Farmer, for taking time out of your evening to come back to work and give us an extensive tour of your department!
We can also offer our services to our outlying communities. You won’t be disappointed should you have to visit and need an x-ray or MRI. All the new equipment is up and running; Radiology will determine the best option to remove the old equipment we no longer need or use. They have a few options and will update us when a decision has been made. There is a new dressing/changing room with a new restroom and an additional doctor’s lounge. Trevor is the primary technician with Jared Farmer training for backup in the department. They are currently averaging around 50 MRIs per month and recently had their busiest week ever. Upon returning to the board room, the approval of Minutes was reviewed, and the Board approved.
Leslie Crane presented the Financial report. We are still behind for the year and still expecting foundation donations. The Board approved the Financial Reports.
The Strategic Plan was placed on hold for later review, Tracy Park presented the Foundation report. Tracy expressed what a pleasure it has been a part of the Foundation. This last month Tracy had the pleasure of speaking with an anonymous donor who donated $20,000 plus a company match from his employer of 100%, adding another $20,000 to his donation for a total of a $40,000 donation. The Foundation has not yet been able to get together for a teaching retreat but working on it; They are also working on thank you gifts for our generous contributors.
Cheryl Beck presented the Quality Report. She stated that Mindy Ward explained quality measures at the SNF and showed how the reports must be done quarterly to meet Medicaid’s guidelines for reviewing and paying invoices. Because of recent improvements, we have reached the tier one level for payment from Medicaid. Tier one is the top tier for payment. Previously we had been in tier 3, which shows a significant improvement on the part of the staff. Reaching tier one makes Mindy is determined to keep it up! Passey stated that the quality metrics are critical and should be monitored all the time; these reports also affect our budget and SNF rating.
Craig Culver presented committee reports/Finance. The Board approved bad debt for October for $42,402.60. Leslie discussed the 2022 budget and proposed an increase of 4% plus revenue. Passey addressed the fact that this was the bottom line and the bare minimum. We need to drive revenue to offset expenses.
The hospital feels Swing beds will return to pre-Covid levels. There was no reporting for Compliance this month.
The Board approved the credentials for our visiting and Tele-Health doctors.
The next item for discussion was the Covid Vaccination Policy for employees. There are three options. Get Vaccinated, get a medical exemption or a religious exemption. The policy meets the current Federal Government guidelines. The first shot is to be administered by December 5, and the second shot by January 4. We have requested staff to turn in their paperwork or proof of vaccination exemption ASAP. Staff with an exemption need to make sure they practice social distance, wear masks, and take all necessary precautions. Blauer was asked how it has been received, and he feels the staff is OK so far. The staff recognizes this isn’tBlauer’s decision, so we’re just trying to do the best we can with the rules that have been put on us. Employees can find all the information on the HUB. The Board approved the new policy.
The Senior Newsletter, as always, was well done.
Ceo Blauer reported he feels like they’re moving in a good direction yet cautious about the holidays. CMS has sent new rules for Nursing Homes opening up visitation from the outside. Future remodeling of the old X-ray area was touched upon and will be updated shortly. The feeling is we should proceed as quickly as possible. He has concerns about the cost of everything going up.
The December Meeting will be held on December 28. The Board moved on to the Executive session adjourning after the executive session.