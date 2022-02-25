Ahoy, Me Hearties! Captain Jack Sparrow, Davey Jones, and many other buccaneers were spotted looking for treasure in Montpelier on Saturday, February 19th!
The Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Auxiliary hosted its annual Snowball Dance. The 500 + attendees boarded the pirate ship last Saturday night, making it one of the best-attended Snowball dances of all time!
This year’s theme was Pirates of the Caribbean. Director Of Volunteers, Lott Crocket, and her group of volunteers did an incredible job transforming the gym into a pirate’s hideaway. It was a pirate party with many attendees decked out in their pirate attire, dancing to a variety of music provided by local DJs Darius and Lauralee Matua. The BLHS Show Choir entertained the crowd with a few musical numbers. Later in the evening, Brian and Julia Rowland were crowned as the Snowball King and Queen.
A big thanks to the four Bear Lake High School students who donated time towards their senior projects Walker Pelto, Eden Day, Ellie Kelsey, & Terryn Boehme, along with all our sponsors who helped make this event possible.
Our Success Sponsors: Thompson Land and Livestock, Dr. Lance Hansen, Bear Lake Drug, and Stan and Betty Jo Thompson. Growth Sponsors: EZ 2 Plez Floors, First American Title, Dr. Hammond, Jenson Motors, Oregon Trail Eye Center, Bear Lake Propane, Advantage Plus Credit Union, Cody’s Gastro Garage, Gunderson’s Ace Hardware, Bear Lake Orthodontics, Johns Paint and Glass, Bear Lake Animal Hospital, Insurance Advisors, Bear Lake Motor, Creative Minds, and Leonhardt Distributing.
Bear Lake Memorial Auxiliary and Hospital also wanted to thank Bear Lake Middle School for the use of their gym and all businesses and individuals who donated door prizes.