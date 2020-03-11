The Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Board held it’s regular meeting on Feb. 25. Laurie Harrison was absent. Commissioner Vaughn Rasmussen was also not in attendance. Mark Harris appeared by phone.
After the regular business of the meeting, Dr. Hansen provided the board education. The hospital is sponsoring some mini-series to help educate the public. The doctors are also involved in a program with the high school called Medical Minds. The high school program is showing real success.
Mark Harris also provided some of the board education. He gave an update about several of the bills that will have an impact on the hospital. There is a bill that will regulate how quickly insurance is billed. This bill will also put a cap on the legal fees that can be charged on bill collection. It hadn’t passed at the time we went to press.
HB 351 has to do with medical reimbursement rates, but critical care access hospitals are exempt.
There is a bill that deals with telehealth medicine that requires the first visit to be on phone or video.
Harris reported on a bill dealing with pharmacies as well as vaping, property taxes, and Health Fair regulations.
The board then reported on their rounding for the last month. Cordell Passey was able to visit with Mindi in the SNF. Lila Rigby was able to round on the anesthesia department. Things are going well in this department. Rigby also reported on a program that is replacing epidurals for back pain, and instead of seeing relief for just a few months, patients are showing pain relief for a few years.
Maxine Matthews visited radiology and reported on some of the changes that have happened in this department. Marty Farmer has been able to be a clinical instructor for radiology students. The students often receive more opportunities in smaller hospitals than they do in the larger ones.
Gary Griffin was able to visit with Carson Price. Carson has been very busy with the plans for the new addition that hopefully will start in April.
Mark reported on meeting with Tricia Sparks in HR, and he was impressed with her and her department.
The minutes from last month were approved after some questions on some medication errors. There were no adverse effects from the errors.
The financial report was approved, with January being a positive month. Crane reported there would be some big bills coming through with the new construction.
The next report was from the foundation. Tracy Park reported on the beautiful job that Lott Cockett and her staff did on the Snowball dance. It was one of the biggest ones yet.
There was a report on the retreat and the goal setting. The hospital values are being emphasized more, and this is a positive move. Mindi reported that there had been an increase in needle sticks, so they will change to a needle that has a cap for after use. It is hoped this will eliminate the sticks.
There was $33,889.15 in bad debt that was approved.
The board was reminded that March 21st will be the hospital Casino night. They are still in need of card dealers.
The changes that are starting to be mentioned on the Accountable Care Organization was briefly discussed.
Dr. Jacobsen reported on the coronavirus, and that is it not considered a pandemic at this time.
Tracy Park reported that the Emergency Response Team would like to do a tabletop mock to help prepare for problems.
The board had an opportunity for comments or concerns.
Craig Culvers said good luck to Madox Jacobsen, Dr. Jacobsen’s son at State Wrestling.
Lila Rigby commented on the fantastic job the staff does at the hospital.
Maxine Matthews complimented the SNF for their excellent job.
Emily Transtrum said she felt that the staff goes out of their way to give proper care.
Gary Griffen commented and asked if there was a concern due to a large number of people from other countries that visit the area when traveling in this country.
Vanessa reminded the council of the upcoming IHA conference and that she is booking rooms. If the board members can’t go, that won’t be a problem.
Mark Harris was glad to hear voices from home.
Cordell Passey commented on how glad he was for the excellent care and how quickly tests can be done. He is grateful for the resources available at the hospital.
The meeting then moved to executive session. No decisions were made when the public meeting was resumed. The meeting was then adjourned.