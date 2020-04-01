The Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Board held its monthly meeting on Mar. 31. All members of the board were present, including Gary Griffin; Dorian Grunig; Commissioner Vaughn Rasmussen; and Mike Blauer, Hospital Administrator.
The meeting was called to order by Chairman Cordell Passey who welcomed the group and told everyone he appreciates them for their efforts in making it possible to hold the meeting electronically.
There were no changes to the agenda.
The minutes of the previous meeting were approved. However, the Mar. 18 huddle in dealing with the Coronavirus was mentioned. Maxine Matthews brought up concerns about additional ventilators and was told it would be discussed in a later section. She also brought up the fact that the dialysis department had three mistreatments and a burn as well as two infections and two medication errors. She asked if they were short of staff or if it was just a “quirky” month. Administrator Mike Blauer mentioned that the errors were due to wrong antibiotics and the burns were due to heating pads, so they have discontinued the use of heating pads. Laurie Harrison asked what the difference is between a missed medication error and a late medication. She asked, “How late is considered missed?” Angel DeClark said that usually a late medication is 30 minutes to a couple of hours, and that “missed” is missed completely. If you are close enough to the next dose, you just give the next dose. It’s usually because a doctor puts an order in but doesn’t tell someone and they don’t see it, so it’s time for the next dose before it’s known. That’s the most common. Laurie also asked about falls. She wanted to know if a “5” fall is pretty severe. Angel said that it depends on if they are lowered to the floor, if someone is with them, and that if there is an injury it’s a higher level. Mindy Ward said that they only had one fall in the nursing home in February and he was lowered to the floor. A level “5” is a fall with injury, usually a fracture. The nursing home hasn’t had one for a few months. A level “5” is a major injury.
Leslie Crane gave the financial reports. She said that February felt like it was a good month. The hospital had $3.7 in gross revenue with $44,000 in operating expense year-to-date leaving $137,000 net. Chairman Passey said that having a lot of capital expenditures for the month was to be expected. The financial reports were approved.
Bad debts were approved in the amount of $48,013.90.
Quality assurance graphs were presented in attachments which had no comments.
Credentialing was approved with a request to submit application for Daniel Madsen, Radiology and Cory Spicer, Radiology; to perform a mandatory two-year review for Micah Himmerich, DDS; William Hazle, MD; Amandeep Chadha, MD; Ryan McDonald, MD; Jennifer Robinson, PA-C; Natalie Miller, PA-C; and Joshua Torman, CRNA, review an initial application from Edwin Butler, MD, and direct radiology for Francis Cloran, MD; Robert McClure, MD; Brent Tilseth, MD; Joseph Trudean, MD; and Aaron Wickley, MD.
The management update was given by hospital administrator, Mike Blauer, who said that as the virus was making news in China in late February and early March, they started talking about it here in Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. The topic was discussed, meetings were held, and they started making decisions. On Mar. 13, the hospital set up a screening tent outside the emergency department as a drive-up clinic and started to inform patients to call ahead if they had respiratory concerns so they could be screened, and it has continued since then. They have not set up a hotline yet. Some hospitals have set up direct lines for questions, but our providers feel attached to their patients and have good relationships with them, so they have tried to maintain connections to those patients and encourage them to call their own doctors. They have tried to maintain what the CDC has said about elective cases because of concerns about spreading the virus and encouraging providers not to do elective cases. They have tried to stick to guidelines with things like personal protective equipment (PPE). They have had routine meetings, and now providers are meeting weekly to talk about the screening process, testing criteria, screening levels, PPE, working together to determine local standards, and how they would do testing, among other things. In accordance with national guidelines, they have focused testing on patients with concerns and symptoms. As far as testing, the turnaround test has been slow, but it is getting better. In many cases, the concerns have been getting the testing turnaround quickly and PPE supplies. Bear Lake Memorial Hospital is currently monitoring testing capacity. They have the capability of testing. They also have an emergency stock of supplies. Tracy Park has been tracking them and helps the state monitor them. The hospital is in good shape compared to other facilities. They are being very judicious about how they are using them, and will continue to work with the state and other ER facilities.
Tracy Park said that they do feel fortunate because of preparations that have been done; they have masks, gloves, gowns, and PPE that a lot of hospitals don’t. Some have less than 10 masks, but the BLMH has thousands ready in storage. They are encouraging the workers to use the PPE they need, if necessary. They want staff to use it and to make sure they are safe. They have not limited people from using it. They are very aware and tracking the usage daily; it is reported to the state and to Health and Welfare. They are also aware and concerned that if the PPE usage did increase that they would need to take measures to make them last longer. They have been investigating how to take a single mask and break it into other masks and how to use an N95 mask in case they do have higher usage of PPE. Right now, usage is pretty low and hasn’t been at a level that is concerning. They are just continuing to remind the workers to use them; they want everyone to be safe.
The question was asked about the community being willing to make masks and whether those masks are up to standard. Can the community make them and will the hospital use them if they do? The answer was yes, the community can make them. If there are people that can make them, there is a protocol, process, and a pattern for that. Kerry Schreiber is leading the process. Contact either Kerry or Angel DeClark. Mike added that masks made of fabric do not add as much protection, but if they get to a point where they are trying to conserve, they can use them.
Also, the question was asked as to whether they have seen a drop-off in the number of visits to the hospital for other normal things. The answer was yes. They have discouraged elective cases and also people from coming to the facility unless they have a need, especially if they have any respiratory illnesses. The last thing they want is someone to bring the illness to the nursing home or others, with the hope and recognition that many of these cases would need to occur but hoping to slow them down. Some departments have been somewhat slower. Leslie Crane is watching the impact, because there will be impact on the volume of business. Mike is looking at some programs out there that may be able to help.
Maxine Matthews asked if there are other facilities that have wanted to purchase PPE from BLMH and what is the protocol for sharing PPE and other equipment. She also asked if we are obligated to do so. Tracy Park answered that they did swap some lab testing supplies with another facility recently to get some small masks they were low on. It helped both out. The first priority is our own patients. Mr. Blauer mentioned that BLMH reports its usage daily, its stockpile or supplies, and as reported the state understands and gets a picture of supplies in the region. Mr. Blauer attends a call every day with the eight-county SE Idaho region. They don’t share numbers but all discuss any needs that they have and through that method if there are needs, they see who can help and get help from. Public health officials are on the call and can see the numbers of each hospital. He anticipates if there is a need they would work together as a regional co-op of hospitals. There are two methods: they can tap in through the state to the national stockpile or work through the regional co-op. Commissioner Rasmussen spoke up and said the it can be done through the Health Department which is also coordinating this.
Mike went on to say that they have canceled all meetings unless critical, they are using video platform for operational discussions and decisions, routine meetings with providers, and they are having huddles over video conference. Just this week remote options were set up for some employees. Many jobs are patient care and can’t do this, but some business office personnel that have the opportunity to do so are setting it up in line with the governor’s order and recommendations.
One thing that has been exciting is the clinic that has been slower. A lot of laws have been around televisits, so they have been doing those with patients. They are pretty excited about that as an option to stay in touch with their patients. It helps maintain a relationship and take care of the patients. Dr. Jacobsen said that so far everything has worked out really well. It has been a smooth transition. He reiterated what Mr. Blauer said that providers are taking it very seriously and are following the guidelines very closely. They are trying very hard to come up with solutions that will be best for the community, but telehealth visits are one of the aspects that patients are really liking because there is no chance of contact with the virus. Dr. Hansen has been doing it as well.
Chairman Passey said that they are sending out routine updates to staff daily so they feel informed. The feedback has been positive. They are in line with what other hospitals are doing and feel pretty comfortable. He said he appreciates what Tracy is doing. He is also very mindful of the nursing home and the manor and cares a lot about them. He is very aware of the situation in Washington and the outbreak in the long-term facility there. Jory has had a lot of direction and interaction with the state. He has locked down the nursing home and is promoting hygiene and screening of all the patients. He feels they got things going early and have a good system in place.
Maxine also asked how the patients’ minds are in the nursing home; if they are at peace about this. Jory answered that it’s been kind of interesting to see the response. He said, “By and large, it’s going pretty well. We have tried to minimize the disruption as much as possible. When we have to keep visitors out that’s pretty substantial. We have been trying to increase the visits we ourselves have with the patients. We have modified activities so they can still participate in those things they like to do and are making sure there are alternate methods for them to communicate with family. We have helped some of them make face-time calls so they can both see and talk with family members. There have been some individual struggles, but for the most part, they are doing pretty well. Those that have family there are very appreciative of not only how we are taking care of family members but that we do it so well, so caring, and making them comfortable.”
Chairman Passey said that they have been having discussions with providers about what they would do “if”…… He said, they will have cases in the county, but how they are dealt with will depend on how many cases and how they respond to them. Dorian Grunig, anesthesiologist, spoke about the situation with ventilators. He said, “We will manage what we can. Often with some cases like patients on ventilators, many times we would transfer them to a larger facility, but we are getting ready to take care of them locally. We have two ventilators, but one is not working. However, Jared got it up and running. It will be helpful to have. If we need to, we could use some machines in the operating room to ventilate. Home Care has indicated, too, they have two and we would be at top of the list to use them.”
Chairman Passey then said that as far as the new construction, they can’t move forward. It has been “put on pause.” The tent has been set up where they would be doing groundwork. The construction team recognizes that as well. They will reassess it at a later time.
Mr. Blauer then spoke about some Human Resource issues. He spoke about how things have slowed down at the hospital, there are no elective cases, it has had an impact on therapists for post-surgical care, and they have been asking departments that are slow to be flexible and help with things such as cleaning or taking on extra projects. They have even told “occasional” employees they don’t need them right now if they don’t have the work. They are trying to maintain the work and the levels. If employees are slow and would like to go, the hospital’s intent would be to maintain their benefits. They have observed this and monitored to see what the duration of the outbreak will be. They will just have to watch and observe. They have had thoughts and plans, and have thought about testing some federal programs and taking advantage of them. They have proposed sick leave enhancement. But they need their employees there to help with the community. So, they have decided to enhance internally with additional sick leave up to a week on top of what employees may have already accrued. This is subject to change and might need to be extended. It is a proposal that they think is appropriate to support the employees of the hospital.
Maxine Matthews said that she feels it gives a lot of people that are on the front lines, if something should happen to them or family, peace of mind that they are going to be taken care of and that means a lot.
The general consensus was that they are grateful that they will have this for those that are working every day with people that are sick. They are very appreciative and think the employees will be as well.
Chairman Passey commented that, “We couldn’t do what we do without our staff. It’s great that they will know that we are looking out for their best interests. What we put together based on the council we received from the attorney and so forth is a good option to have in place. It’s meant to be temporary to get us through this and can be adjusted if we find it needs it. I like it.”
Mr. Blauer mentioned that it would be put into place as soon as Apr. 1 and he would have answers and respond to employees. He also mentioned that he is impressed with Dr. Jacobsen and the other doctors staffing the tent and their positive presence in the community. He is impressed with all the staff. He said, “Bear Lake Memorial Hospital is a great facility with great people. I am beyond impressed with how people have responded.”
After that, Dr. Jacobsen commented on how Mr. Blauer did a great job covering “What’s on Our Minds” currently. He also said, “I didn’t know I could get any closer to the community, but I have grown closer to my patients as we’ve tried to find solutions to this problem.”
In Around the Board, the general consensus was mostly appreciation for what good work everyone has been doing during this time. The board and everyone there are so appreciative and impressed with the way everyone is handling things and stepping up and doing things above and beyond to make things happen to be prepared for what may hit the Bear Lake Valley when and if COVID-19 hits. The level of preparation is impressive, and the level of work is unanimously appreciated.
According to Commissioner Rasmussen, Bear Lake Memorial is one of the first hospitals to report since the very first. He appreciated comments Mr. Grunig made about flattening the curve, because that is so important. He stressed the need for everyone to help keep Bear Lake County from becoming a hotspot. He also mentioned the earthquake near Challis and how that is probably causing more stress in people’s lives, and he just added his appreciation for everyone and what they are doing.
The meeting was then adjourned.