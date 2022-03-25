Bear Lake Memorial Board held its regular meeting on March 22. Gary Griffin appeared by phone, and Marc Harris was absent.
The Board reviewed their by-laws and approved necessary changes for their monthly education.
Board members Emily Transtrum and Cordell Passey were approved for another term and took the Oath of office. The Board also held the annual election of officers with Cordell Passey as Board Chairman, Maxine Matthews as Vice-Chair, and Emily Transtrum as Sec/Treasurer.
The Board members reported on the Board rounding they completed during the last month. This helps the Board keep up on the happenings at the hospital and lets the departments know the Board is interested in their concerns and needs.
The Board reviewed and approved the minutes from the different meetings and organizations. Maxine Matthews appreciated the marketing plan and knowing what events were coming up.
February had a net gain for the month, but there is still a net loss. Construction costs are almost completed, and this will be helpful in the future.
The Skilled nursing facility is still in need of CNAs, and the last class offered by the hospital did not result in any more staff. There is currently no one on the facility's waiting list, but this may change as Covid numbers improve. The Board discussed some of the factors and solutions to have more CNAs available.
The Board received and updated the construction project, but there is still a problem getting materials, with some being several weeks out.
The Board had a Foundation report from Shane Johnson. Trivia night will be April 15. The Foundation plans to do the Ultimate Bear Laker again, and Bear Lake Motor will be doing the Putting Challenge again this year. The gold Tournament will be on August 27. The Board also heard some details on the current Facebook postings. More and more people are following the Hospital's Foundation out of the area.