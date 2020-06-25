Bear Lake Memorial Hospital held its monthly board meeting on Tuesday, June 23. All members of the board were present with the exception of Vaughn Rasmussen.
The meeting was called to order and everyone was welcomed by Chairman Cordell Passey.
In the Board Education portion of the meeting, Lynette Williams, who takes care of the hospital pharmacy, gave a report on the Antimicrobial Stewardship Committee. This committee focuses on making sure antibiotics are used appropriately and the reporting of antibiotic use. The board then sustained and adopted the Microbial Mission Statement.
It was decided the board would stay in a “holding pattern” as far as board rounding. They were told they could make phone calls if they want to check up on each of the departments and were encouraged to do so. Lila Rigby reported that she had an appointment to go into the Manor and that it was a cordial visit. She was made to stick to the rules, and when her half hour was up, she was made to leave. They did a good job. Maxine Matthews visited with Mike Blauer and said it was positive and she is grateful to have him. She said he has shown in every aspect that he is the right man for the job and is very capable. He has jumped into the organization and situation with both feet.
The People’s Choice Award Nominee for June was Bailee Argyle. Those recognized for their years of service were Angee Grose (5 years) and Carol Sue Follette (40 years).
Leslie Crane gave the financial report and reported that May was a better month than April with an overall gross income of $3.9 million, a total net income of $239,000, and a year to date loss of $329,000. There were expenditures due to the construction. She spoke about the CARES Act, which was for healthcare providers to weather the storm of COVID-19 and also to help with added expenditures to take care of people with COVID-19. They have booked it as a liability pending what they will be able to keep of that money. They were looking for other funding opportunities and also applied for a PPP loan because they didn’t know what the funding situation was. They were awarded that money, so they returned the other funds. This valley hasn’t seen caseloads that other places have, but the hospital has to be prepared for it and has incurred expenses and lost revenues. So, the best way to manage the CARES Act money has been to book it as a liability, and they haven’t dipped into it until they understand if they are going to have to pay any or all of it back or what part of those funds are going to be expended. They want to be very cautious and prudent in how they manage those funds. The financial report was approved as presented.
Tracy Park gave the Foundation report. He gave an update of $720,000 based on a pledge of a fundraising goal of $2.5 million. They are seeking a large grant from Murdock Trust at this time. He also reported that they recently gave a site tour of the facility with Kim Newman being present, which was very positive and successful. They also decided as a board not to move forward with the Salmon Barbeque. The St. Charles City mayor discouraged them from holding that at the city park. They are also sending out a campaign letter now kicking off and starting construction. They still need to have those people who see cause and want to support and donate to the fundraising efforts do so. They are also planning and working toward a golf tournament in late August. Last of all, he spoke about the scholarships that were given out last month to the high school students from Bear Lake High and Cokeville High.
The strategic plan was brought up, and it was noted that things have been put on hold. COVID-19 costs have prevented them from working on a lot of things. They want to err on the side of caution, and the continual updates and the work that has been done have been appreciated.
Laurie Harrison then gave the Safety and Quality report. Angel DeClark had reported that there had been more surgeries and more acute days. Meds were up with only seven errors and a med error rate of .21. She was impressed with everyone with the way they stepped up and got everything done and were very efficient. They also had a lot of babies and moms in the two-week period. Also, summer trauma season is starting to pick up in the ER. There were also no situations from the state survey for infection control.
Craig Culver gave the finance report, reporting a three-month bad debt total of $121,864.54, which was approved by the board.
The next compliance report will be given in July.
There were no scholarships to be awarded this month.
In Credentialing, there is to be a mandatory two-year review for Lance Hansen, MD; and in direct radiology, there is to be credentialing for Asif Anwar, MD, and Justin Day, DO. Credentialing was approved by the board.
There were no questions on the Home Health Stats and Scorecard.
In the Senior and Auxiliary Newsletter, Lot Crockett mentioned that over the last year there were 27,650 hours of volunteer service. Lot visited each one of the volunteers' homes.
Mike Blauer then gave the Management Update. Regarding COVID-19, he said that we haven’t had any confirmed cases in our county, and have not had cases attributed to our county, but we know there are cases around. It’s just to be expected. He wanted to encourage everyone to take precautions; to continue to monitor supplies and make sure there is enough PPE for the staff. Things are getting more stable at the hospital, likewise with the ability to test for COVID-19. They can do in-house testing and are getting other ways to test. They do send out most of their tests for more accuracy. If it is urgent, they can do a quick test, then they will send it out for confirmation. He then talked about the different stages the counties are moving into, and that the State of Idaho has moved to Stage 4. He had a call from Pocatello regarding how they do their contact information and track people who have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.
He also mentioned that with the state moving to Stage 4, the announcement came that we can visit loved ones in the nursing home now, and he recognizes the need for that. They have set up guidelines and sent out a letter to everyone telling them about that written policy. You can’t just show up, you have to schedule a visit in advance, you will have to meet your loved one outside, and wear a mask. So far it is going very well.
When we have cases of COVID-19 here, he is concerned about the exposure risk and the need to contact everyone quickly. They will test all residents and staff routinely every week until they don’t have any more cases. He is worried about depleting their tests quickly, and they are looking at more companies to get the supplies from. If they have to put a lot of people in isolation, that is a concern as well.
He gave credit to Jory and Mindi at the nursing home. It took six weeks to survey all the long-term facilities, and the survey went well with no citations. He said that this reflects that the hospital is taking the right steps and he feels comfortable with this.
As far as the construction, they started that a week and a half ago on the 15th of June. They have done some painting on the south side, but with the bad weather and rain they didn’t get everything done. They will be moving the entrances next, then things will really pick up. Respiratory screening is now by the B Building. They will move the doors and will move the oxygen tank to the south side of the building.
Also, the Daines building is being finished. They are finishing the carpet at this time, so maybe next month the board can take a look at it. Then they will coordinate moving the Mental Health people into it. They are not in a huge rush.
They have also opened the Thrift Store. The donation-taking is back to normal and they are following the guidelines for businesses.
As far as the Mental Health Response, the QPR training will be held on July 1 at 7 p.m. for those who have concerns around suicide. The first training went well with 45-50 attendees, and Dr. Jacobsen has been an incredible asset. This is being provided free with a grant through United Way. They want people to spread the word about the second training so that more people are aware, because the more people are aware, the better off we are. Dr. Jacobsen said that it is nice to have a leader like Mike who is not only great at managing the hospital but who has also bought into helping the community. He said, “When we eradicate suicide we will stop, but until then we will keep fighting. We’re ready to take it on.”
The board then approved two policies regarding telecommuting and infectious disease control. It was decided that it was better to have these policies in place rather than not have them if the situations arise.
In the Medical Staff report, Dr. Jacobson let the board know that the staff is committed to providing quality care and evidence-based medicine, especially with COVID-19 and everything changing so quickly. He thanked the board for being open to all of their recommendations and being committed to helping them do their jobs.
In Around the Board, the basic premise was how thankful everyone is for how great the team is and the facility itself is. They also thanked Lynette Williams for her efforts and taking care of the pharmacy.
Chairman Passey then closed the meeting by saying that he appreciates everyone’s efforts to stay healthy and safe and promote good healthcare and hygiene. He said that obviously he thinks we will see cases of COVID-19 in our valley at some point and the hospital needs to make sure it is ready to take care of those when it needs to.
The meeting was then adjourned and the board went into Executive Session.
No decisions were made in Executive Session.