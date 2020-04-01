The Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Board held its monthly meeting on Mar. 31. All members of the board were present, including ex officio members Gary Griffin and Commissioner Vaughn Rasmussen, as well as Hospital CEO Mike Blauer, and visitors Dorian Grunig and Patsy Boehme.
The meeting was called to order by Chairman Cordell Passey who welcomed the group and told everyone he appreciates them for their efforts in making it possible to hold the meeting electronically.
In discussing the minutes of the previous meeting, it was brought up that the dialysis department had three mistreatments and a burn as well as two infections and two medication errors. Maxine Matthews asked if they were short of staff or if it was just a “quirky” month. CEO Blauer mentioned that the errors were due to wrong antibiotics and the burns were due to heating pads, so they have discontinued the use of heating pads. Laurie Harrison asked what the difference is between a missed medication error and a late medication. Angel DeClark said that usually a late medication is 30 minutes to a couple of hours, and that “missed” is missed completely. If you are close enough to the next dose, you just give the next dose. It’s usually because a doctor puts an order in but doesn’t tell someone and they don’t see it, so it’s time for the next dose before it’s known. That’s the most common. Laurie also asked about falls. She wanted to know if a level “5” fall is pretty severe. Angel said that it depends on if they are lowered to the floor, if someone is with them, and that if there is an injury it’s a higher level. Mindy Ward said that they only had one fall in the nursing home in February and he was lowered to the floor. A level “5” is a fall with a major injury
The financial reports were approved with the hospital having $3.7 in gross revenue with $44,000 in net income, and a year-to-date net income of $137,000. There were 64 accounts receivable days for the month. Chairman Passey said that having a lot of capital expenditures for the month was to be expected.
Bad debts were approved in the amount of $48,013.90.
Quality assurance graphs were presented in attachments which had no comments.
Credentialing was reviewed and approved based on med staff review.
The management update was given by CEO Blauer who said that as the Coronavirus was making news in China in late February and early March, the hospital started talking about it; the topic was discussed, meetings were held, and they started making decisions. On Mar. 13, the hospital set up a screening tent outside the emergency department as a drive-up clinic and started to inform patients to call ahead if they had respiratory concerns so they could be screened, and it has continued since then. They have not set up a hotline yet. Some hospitals have set up direct lines for questions, but our providers feel attached to their patients and have good relationships with them, so they have tried to maintain connections to those patients and encourage them to call their own doctors. They have tried to maintain what the CDC has said about elective cases because of concerns about spreading the virus and encouraging providers not to do elective cases. They have had routine meetings, and now providers are meeting weekly to talk about the screening process, testing criteria, screening levels, PPE, working together to determine local standards, and how they would do testing, among other things. In accordance with national guidelines, they have focused testing on patients with concerns and symptoms. The main concerns have been getting the testing turnaround quickly and PPE supplies. Bear Lake Memorial Hospital is currently monitoring testing capacity; they have the capability of testing. They also have an emergency stock of supplies. Tracy Park has been tracking them and helps the state monitor them. The hospital is in good shape compared to other facilities. They are being very judicious about how they are using them, and will continue to work with the state and other ER facilities.
Tracy said that they do feel fortunate because of preparations that have been done; they have masks, gloves, gowns, and PPE that a lot of hospitals don’t. Some have less than 10 masks, but the BLMH has thousands ready in storage. They are encouraging the workers to use the PPE they need, if necessary. They are tracking the usage daily; it is reported to the state and to Health and Welfare. They have been investigating how to take a single mask and break it into other masks and how to use an N95 mask in case they do have higher usage of PPE.
The question was asked about the community being willing to make masks and whether those masks are up to standard. Can the community make them and will the hospital use them if they do? The answer was yes. If there are people that can make them, there is a protocol, process, and a pattern for that. Kerry Schreiber is leading the process. Contact either Kerry or Angel DeClark. Mike added that masks made of fabric do not add as much protection, but if they get to a point where they are trying to conserve, they can use them.
Also, the question was asked as to whether they have seen a drop-off in the number of visits to the hospital for other normal things. The answer was yes. They have discouraged elective cases and also people from coming to the facility unless they have a need, especially if they have any respiratory illnesses. Some departments have been somewhat slower. Leslie Crane is watching the impact, because there will be impact on the volume of business. Mike is looking at some programs out there that may be able to help.
Sharing supplies with other facilities was discussed. CEO Blauer mentioned that he attends a call every day with the eight-county SE Idaho region. They don’t share numbers but all discuss any needs that they have, they see who can help and get help from. Public health officials are on the call and can see the numbers of each hospital. He anticipates if there is a need they would work together as a regional co-op of hospitals.
CEO Blauer went on to say that they have canceled all meetings unless critical, they are using video platform for operational discussions and decisions, routine meetings with providers, and they are having huddles over video conference. Just this week remote options were set up for some employees.
A lot of laws have been around televisits, so they have been doing those with patients. They are pretty excited about that as an option to stay in touch with their patients. Dr. Jacobsen said that so far everything has worked out really well; it has been a smooth transition. He reiterated what Mr. Blauer said that providers are taking it very seriously and are following the guidelines very closely. They are trying very hard to come up with solutions that will be best for the community, but telehealth visits are one of the aspects that patients are really liking because there is no chance of contact with the virus. Dr. Hansen has been doing it as well.
CEO Blauer said that they are sending out routine updates to staff daily so they feel informed. The feedback has been positive. They are in line with what other hospitals are doing and feel pretty comfortable. He is also very mindful of the nursing home and the Manor and cares a lot about them. Jory has had a lot of direction and interaction with the state. He has locked down the nursing home and is promoting hygiene and screening of all the patients. He feels they got things going early and have a good system in place.
Jory said, “By and large, it’s going pretty well. We have tried to minimize the disruption (in the nursing home) as much as possible. When we have to keep visitors out that’s pretty substantial. We have been trying to increase the visits we ourselves have with the patients. We have modified activities so they can still participate in those things they like to do and are making sure there are alternate methods for them to communicate with family. We have helped some of them make facetime calls so they can both see and talk with family members. Those that have family there are very appreciative of not only how we are taking care of family members but that we do it so well, so caring, in making them comfortable.”
CEO Blauer said that they have been having discussions with providers about what they would do “if”…… He said, they will have cases in the county, but how they are dealt with will depend on how many cases and how they respond to them. Dorian Grunig, anesthesiologist, spoke about the situation with ventilators. He said, “We will manage what we can. Often with some cases like patients on ventilators, many times we would transfer them to a larger facility, but we are getting ready to take care of them locally.”
CEO Blauer then said that as far as the new construction, that has been paused. The tent has been set up where they would be doing groundwork. The construction team recognizes that as well. They will reassess it at a later time.
CEO Blauer then spoke about some Human Resource issues. They have had thoughts and plans, and have thought about testing some federal programs and taking advantage of them. They have proposed sick leave enhancement. But they need their employees there to help with the community. So, they have decided to enhance internally with additional sick leave up to a week on top of what employees may have already accrued. This is subject to change and might need to be extended. It is a proposal that they think is appropriate to support the employees of the hospital. The general consensus among the board was that they are grateful that they will have this for those that are working every day with people who are sick. They are very appreciative and think the employees will be as well.
Chairman Passey commented, “We couldn’t do what we do without our staff. It’s great that they will know that we are looking out for their best interests. What we put together based on the council we received from the attorney and so forth is a good option to have in place. It’s meant to be temporary to get us through this and can be adjusted if we find it needs it. I like it.” It will be put into place as soon as Apr. 1.
CEO Blauer mentioned that he is impressed with Dr. Jacobsen and the other doctors staffing the tent and their positive presence in the community. He is impressed with all the staff. He said, “Bear Lake Memorial Hospital is a great facility with great people. I am beyond impressed with how people have responded.”
After that, Dr. Jacobsen commented on how CEO Blauer did a great job covering “What’s on Our Minds” currently on the radio. He also said, “I didn’t know I could get any closer to the community, but I have grown closer to my patients as we’ve tried to find solutions to this problem.”
In Around the Board, the general consensus was mostly appreciation for what good work everyone has been doing during this time. The level of preparation is impressive, and the level of work is unanimously appreciated.
According to Commissioner Rasmussen, Bear Lake Memorial is one of the first hospitals to report since the very first. He appreciated comments Mr. Grunig made about flattening the curve, because that is so important. He stressed the need for everyone to help keep Bear Lake County from becoming a hotspot. He also mentioned the earthquake near Challis and how that is probably causing more stress in people’s lives, and he just added his appreciation for everyone and what they are doing.
The meeting was then adjourned.