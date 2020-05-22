MONTPELIER, Idaho; May 20, 2020 — Healthcare workers at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital were surprised by a delivery of cookies from Zions Bank during a special presentation honoring staff for prioritizing the community’s health and welfare.
“During this time when we’ve made numerous adjustments to prepare for and treat COVID-19 cases, we sincerely appreciate the recognition and support from our friends at Zions Bank,” said hospital Administrator Mike Blauer.
Zions Bank was pleased to make the presentation to the hospital, particularly given their impact as the county’s largest employer.
“Zions Bank is proud to honor the staff of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital who have been prepared to defend our community from any effects of the recent pandemic,” said Steve Allred, vice president and manager of Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Valley branch. “It is comforting to know that no matter what health threat is out there, we have fully trained and dedicated health care professionals and staff to meet our every medical need.”
About Bear Lake Memorial Hospital
Celebrating its 70th anniversary in operation, Bear Lake Memorial Hospital perpetuates and fosters access to high quality health care for the residents and visitors of the Bear Lake area. The hospital was recently recognized as a Top 20 in best practices for Quality as one of 1,300 other Critical Access Hospitals in the nation. Bear Lake Memorial Hospital features services including 24/7 Emergency, Skilled Nursing, Home Health, Assisted Living, Orthopaedics, Dialysis, Chemotherapy, and Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy.
About Zions Bank Zions Bank, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Member FDIC, operates 25 branches in Idaho and 98 branches in Utah and Wyoming. In addition to offering a wide range of traditional banking services, Zions Bank is also a leader in small business lending and has ranked as the No. 1 lender of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans in Idaho for the past 18 consecutive years. Founded in 1873, Zions Bank has been serving the communities of the Intermountain West for more than 145 years. Additional information is available at www.zionsbank.com