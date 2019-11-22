This #GivingTuesday, Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation will inspire generosity by encouraging donation through Facebook’s one-day match on December 3rd. There is $7 million available to charities using the #GivingTuesday platform via Facebook.
#GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. #GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday to give!
The Health Care Foundation has set a goal of $2.5 million to help bring their current project to reality. Their mission is to strengthen community health by developing, improving, and expanding the facilities, services, and initiatives of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. They are currently raising funds for an in-house MRI suite and to renovate the Emergency Department. Making these life changing improvements will substantially impact the community's access to healthcare. Bear Lake Memorial is a community-based county-owned critical access hospital that DOESN'T take any tax dollars. It’s owned by us – Bear Lakers! That is why it's important to bring awareness to the need of an expanded ER with less wait time as well as more privacy and safety for patients, their family, and hospital staff. Additionally, having access to an MRI full time will decrease the amount of time to diagnosis, and treat diseases and critical illness, but also avoid unnecessary transfers and long trips out of town, keeping residents closer to home.
#GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
People demonstrate generosity in many ways on #GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. #GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 14.2 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved.
"GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year." said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world."
Those who are interested in joining Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit the hospitals Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/BLMHospital.
For more details about the GivingTuesday movement and how to get involved, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page or by following @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday.