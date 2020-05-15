Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, ID, was recently named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals for Best Practices in Quality out of over 1,300 facilities in the country by The National Rural Health Association. Bear Lake Memorial Hospital has been recognized as one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the past and is being recognized again this year for achieving success in Quality. This premier hospital performance rating is based on the rank across the five categories of Hospital Compare Process of Care measures. Those measures include Timely and Effective Care, Complications and Deaths, Unplanned Hospital Visits, Psychiatric Unit Services, and Payment/Value of Care.
Hospital Administrator Michael Blauer states “Providing the highest-quality care has always been a priority for Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. We are proud that our efforts are reflected in the data the National Rural Health Association reviews and we are pleased to receive this highly-regarded recognition.”
The NRHA is a national nonprofit membership organization with more than 20,000 members. The association’s mission is to provide leadership on rural health issues. NRHA membership consists of a diverse collection of individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health.
“NRHA is committed to ensuring our members have the best information to manage their hospitals,” says Brock Slabach, NRHA membership services senior vice president. “We’re pleased to recognize the accomplishments of these rural hospitals.”