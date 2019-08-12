Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Board of Directors is excited to announce that Michael Blauer will be joining the hospital on September 1, 2019 as the Administrator/CEO.
Michael graduated from Idaho State University in Business Management where he was the top business student of that year. He has a Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration which was obtained from the University of Michigan and has over ten years of experience serving in the CEO role at Critical Access Hospitals in Oregon and Idaho.
He has many accomplishments that he brings with him. These accomplishments include: serving as an examiner for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality awarded for three years, serving on the Idaho Hospital Association Board, being selected as an “Accomplished Under 40” recipient by the Idaho Business Review in 2017 and being a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Michael was born in Burley, Idaho and raised on a family farm. He met his wife, Amy, at Idaho State University. Amy is also an Idaho native having been raised in Caldwell. They have four adorable children ranging in ages from 9 years to 10 months. They enjoy spending time together as a family. They like to ski, camp and watch college football. Michael enjoys reading, camping, hiking, running and traveling abroad with his wife.
Michael states that he and his family enjoy living in smaller communities and they are very excited to relocate to the beautiful Montpelier/Bear Lake area, make new friends and take advantage of all that the area has to offer.