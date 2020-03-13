Bear Lake Memorial Hospital is working in cooperation with state and local health departments to ensure they are safely handling the community health care needs. The hospital is receiving daily official updates regarding Coronavirus (Covid-19) with screening and testing instructions, as well as guidance on limiting the spread of infectious diseases.
To protect residents, patients, and staff from any unnecessary exposure, Bear Lake Memorial is limiting visitor access to the hospital, nursing home, assisted living center, and clinics. This includes, effective immediately (March 14th), implementing a controlled entry system to screen ALL patients/visitors/staff for ANY respiratory symptoms. Visitation will only be permitted for specific circumstances. The main 5th Street entrances will be used for the hospital and nursing home. Signage will be posted on campus to help direct traffic during these restrictions.
In addition to the in-person screenings, the hospital is strongly encouraging appointments and visitors to call ahead for any chemotherapy, dialysis, outpatient, radiology or lab services. There are additional screenings and clinic workflow processes for patients with fever, cough and recent travel (last 14 days) or direct contact with anyone else who has traveled into areas of concern. Contact phone numbers are listed at the end of this article.
The hospital is also closing the Auxiliary’s Gift Shop and Thrift Store until further notice. This means there will be NO thrift store donations accepted. Additionally, the cafeteria area will restrict public access and ONLY be providing meals to residents, patients, and staff members. This will help eliminate any unnecessary visits from the public.
The hospital is asking for the community’s cooperation and understanding that these processes may change as further official updates and instructions are received. Additional changes may be put in place as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Bear Lake Memorial Hospital appreciates the community’s patience and understanding as we implement these precautionary measures. Please look for additional updates in the newspaper, on the radio, and on the hospital’s website (www.BLMHospital.com) and their social media @BLMHospital.
Main Desk – 208.847.1630 Skilled Nursing Facility – 208.847.4441 Manor Assisted Living – 208.847.2400 Emergency Department – 208.847.4439 Bear Lake Physician’s Clinic – 208.847.1110 Bear Lake Family Care Clinic – 208.847.4495 Dr. Campbell’s Office – 208.847.3847 Visiting Physician’s and Ortho Clinic – 208.847.4359 Laboratory – 208.847.4422 Chemo/Dialysis – 208.847.4325