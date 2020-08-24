Montpelier City Council held its regular meeting Aug. 19. All members except Dan Fisher were present.
A change was made to the agenda as there was a time-sensitive item. There needs to be a second opening of the budget before the end of the fiscal year. That hearing and meeting will be on Sept. 16.
After the regular business of the meeting, the meeting moved to the Public hearing. No one from the public was present to comment or ask questions at the hearing. The budget was opened, and several funds were accepted or transferred. The funds were $20,000 for the Fire Dept., $32,000 for the New Software for the Police Dept., $63,000 for the Stop Grant, $46,000 for the SART Grant, $26,000 for the new Playground Equipment, and $402,000 for the City Hall. All transactions were approved.
The public portion closed and returned to the regular meeting. The Council read and approved Ordinance 662. This Ordinance approved $2,561,984 in Expenditures and $2,565,979 in Revenues. This budget will leave $6,000 in excess funds.
The next item was Mike Blauer, CEO of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. The Hospital has always supported the community, and they want to continue to do so. Blauer presented a check for $10,800 to help share the costs involved with the Community Block Grant the City is applying for.
The hospital feels the improvements that can be accomplished with the grant will benefit the community.
The funds will help pay for part-time employee, Shannon Holjenson, who is doing much of the leg work for the grant. The funds will also help cover the cost of the architect to draw up suggested changes that will be made. There will be public hearings soon for an opportunity for community members to come and see what is proposed and make suggestions to help improve our community.
The next item on the agenda was a liquor license for Diamond Heart Cattlemen’s Steakhouse. Miria Lancaster appeared before the Council with her request for the license. All-State and County requirements have been met. Chief Roper has reviewed the license and made the recommendation to the City to approve it. The Council voted and approved the license with Quinn Pope recusing from the vote as he has a conflict of interest.
The Council then heard from Shannon Holjeson on the progress made towards the necessary steps for the grant. She has contacted several local business owners in the proposed area with a survey. There is a survey the public can participate in, which can be found on the Montpelier Foundation Facebook page or Help Montpelier page. Several people have already responded to the survey.
Mayor Sharp commented that several business owners have spoken with him, and so far, everything has been positive. The area involved is Washington Street from 7th to the other side of the overpass.
The last item on the agenda was the Homecoming Parade. Tammy Stephens from the High School talked to the Mayor about holding the Homecoming Parade on the same route used in years past. The route is for the line up to be on Fifth Street, and the Parade will go from Fifth to Eighth with the Parade turning around in front of the Fire Station. This should be adequate for social distancing for protection of spectators of the Parade. The Council approved the Parade. According to the School’s Football schedule, Homecoming will be Sept. 11.
The Council was polled for comments or concerns.
Steve Allred had nothing further to report.
Shane Johnson reported the Arts Council is holding another drive-inn event at the fairgrounds on Aug. 21 and 22. The movies will be the original Footloose and Jumanji 2. The last activity had a good turn out.
Bobbi Leonhardt reported ANH is using the money from the City and the County to build a new fence at the shelter.
Quinn Pope reported the Oregon Trail Center has set up a Patrionic account. This allows people to join, and our level of participation determines how many of the new videos they can view. The Center has been working on this program for most of the year.
The Grace Theil Community Center will be working on the bakery soon, which they received a grant for.
Ted Slivinski had nothing to report.
The meeting was adjourned.