Jennifer Felter, FNP-C is the newest addition to the medical staff at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital as an Emergency Department provider. Jennifer received a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Utah in 2011 and is Board Certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner. She has worked in Family Practice, Emergency Medicine and as a Hospitalist during her time as a Nurse Practitioner. Jennifer’s experience in Emergency Medicine eventually resulted in her focusing entirely on Emergency Medicine and leaving her Family Practice Clinic. Prior to becoming a Nurse Practitioner, Jennifer worked as an Emergency RN at a Trauma II Hospital, as well as working in Rural Medicine for several years. After working in a rural environment as a nurse, Jennifer decided she wanted to advance her career and provide medical services to people in these rural areas which lead to her becoming a Nurse Practitioner. She has 25 combined years of Emergency Medicine experience that helps her provide the care needed to the varied patients that present in the Emergency Department.
Jennifer is married and has two children. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with her family, reading, and traveling.