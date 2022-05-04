The Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Board held its meeting on April 26.
The Board was given training on “Quality in Healthcare.” The recent regulation changes made this training beneficial, according to the Board members.
The Board approved a $10,000 donation to the Montpelier Community Foundation. The stage will be named after the hospital. Members of the Board expressed positive comments about the changes coming to the downtown area.
The Board congratulated and thanked Kaitlyn Stevens for ten years of service.
The Board was updated on the facility’s training on the programs that will make all medical records electronic. The change to electronic records will be a significant expense for the hospital, but they want to take their time deciding which program will meet the most needs for the hospital and the providers.
The Finance Dept. reported that March did not show a profit, but they are hoping with summer coming and Covid-19 numbers dropping, they will see a turnaround.
The scholarship committee has chosen five recipients for scholarships. The names will be forthcoming after the recipients are notified.
Shane Johnson told the Board the “Ultimate Bear Laker” is kicking off this next week. The prizes are going to be great. The Trivia night ended up being a big success, and they are hoping for even more teams next year.
Mike Blauer reported that Covid numbers are down, and things are going well. The final remodeling project is almost done except for the doors, which they have trouble getting due to supply issues.
The hospital plans to hold an open house for the Er and the MRI area. The hospital is looking forward to showing the public the changes made during the Covid shutdowns.
Blauer also was asked about the hospital’s current mask policy. Blauer said that they are following CCD’s healthcare facility recommendations. In public areas, visitors should wear masks. The mask can be removed if in a room with no Pt. contact and the person is fully vaccinated.
The Board then went to an executive session with no decisions made afterward.