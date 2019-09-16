The Bear Lake Middle School Cross-Country team began their season on August 12th. They have been working hard this season. You might have noticed them running around town after school. The team consists of 66 runners, grades 6-8. It is the largest group of runners the school has ever had participate in the sport.
Their first meet was in Grace. They had some strong finishers for both the boys’ and girls’ teams. Kinsee Hansen finished 2nd, Mitzie Hunt was 6th , and Boston Pelto 8th. On the boys’ team, it was Sam Gertler 4th, Nate George 5th, Skylar Sparks 6th, Jayden Saxton 7th, Taylor Roberts 8th and Ben McDowell 9th. The boys’ team took first place at that meet. On Saturday, September 7th both girls and boys competed at the Cardinal Classic in Soda Springs. This race is particularly difficult with varying terrain. Kinsee Hansen took 6th, with Mitzie Hunt 17th and Boston Pelto 18th on the girls’ team. The girls’ team placed 5th out of 13 teams. The strong finishers for the boys were Sam Gertler 28th and Nate George 42nd. The boys’ team placed was 7th out of 11 teams.
Their next meet is September 19 at Allinger Park in Montpelier. They will be running against Westside and Preston teams. Girls run at 4:30 and Boys at 5pm. If you get a chance, come support these amazing runners!