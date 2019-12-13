This last weekend the Middle School performed the play “The Most Amazing Christmas Play Series in the Entire History of the World.” Mrs. Hymas has been working with over 50 students for the whole semester to give us 3 nights of performances. A series of short skits, it was very enjoyable and absolutely hilarious. I attended the Monday night showing where a broken wand and a crashing scooter required the students to ad lib adjustments for their scenes. They did amazing! Even my kids, 4 and 5 years old laughed and had a good time. Thanks for a great performance and we look forward to next semester’s play.