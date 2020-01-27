Bear Lake Middle School had a great visitor on Thursday the 23rd. Brenda Greenhall from INL came and presented Charles Horikami and his coding class with a BIG check. The Check was for $15,000.00 from the new program from Gov. Otter.
Last year, INL (Idaho National Laboratory), in connection with Governor Otter, created a new grant called the “Gov. C.L. “Butch” and First Lady Lori Otter INL/BEA STEM Impact Grant.” It was continued on this year, and will probably continue for years to come. I am happy to announce that Bear Lake Middle School received the $15,000 grant for this, their second year of awarding it.
For years INL has worked to improve and expand STEM education in Eastern Idaho, starting the iSTEM conference, which got me into STEM in the first place. When I came here in 2015, I only had a degree in Social Studies and got a forwarded email from the district that iSTEM was being put on again if anyone from our district wanted to go. Seeing that they had a nuclear class and figuring that would help me teach about Chernobyl in my geography class, I signed up. This started a passion and growth that culminated with finishing my Master’s Certificate in Computer Science over this last summer and applying for this STEM Impact grant from INL that I had failed to get last year.
This grant is described by INL as follows, “One $15,000 STEM Impact Grant, named in recognition of the legacy of STEM education support in Idaho by former governor and first lady Otter, will be presented to a team of educators. Partnering with the community, business, or industry is encouraged. The grant will provide full or partial support for an innovative, collaborative, and sustainable STEM project that will integrate STEM concepts into a school and have a demonstrable impact on eastern Idaho students. This grant can be used to fund training, materials and supplies, educator stipends, or other resources related to the completion of the project. A recipient will be chosen on the basis of the overall impact of their proposed project and its alignment with grant requirements.”
With this grant, the school will be able to purchase a metal laser printer and some smaller printers. This will help our youth learn the skills that can give them a leg up with today’s technology. These grants provide a wonderful opportunity for our school.
In the last two years, Mr. Horikami has been awarded about $40,000 for the school. This is an amazing opportunity for our kids.
Keep up the good work.