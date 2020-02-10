Bear Lake Middle School 8th grade. Back: Hailey Sorensen, Hallie Bruce, Cassidy Higley, Matthew Holmquist, Carson Lee, Lily Jensen, Nick Kovack.Front: Alexis Mangum, Avery Kent, Gabe Day, Celeste Harper, Tayor Roberts and Henry Reese.
Bear Lake Middle school 7th Grade Back (L to R) Spencer Turner, Harley Wallentine, Stormy Wilkinson, David Filiatrault, Shailey Baker, Brooklyn Crockett, Emyri Walker, Maleah Nate Front: Devan Hoge, Brooklyn Rigby, Samantha Harper, Dawson Sparks and Remmick Nate.
Bear Lake Middle school 6th Grade. L to R MacKenzie Passey, Boston Pelto, Mazzyn Boehme, and Eli Jensen
January's award theme was "Excelling the Habits of Success: Empathy and Relationships" Teachers chose kids for this award based on kindness to their peers and adults in the building as well as being approachable for help and understanding.
