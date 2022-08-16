Jordan Cheirrett

Jordan Cheirrett and family.

 Facebook/Jordan Cheirrett

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

(The following was released by Gov. Little's office).

Governor Brad Little announced in July the reappointment of Timothy Murphy and the appointment of Jordan Cheirrett to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you