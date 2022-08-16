(The following was released by Gov. Little's office).
Governor Brad Little announced in July the reappointment of Timothy Murphy and the appointment of Jordan Cheirrett to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.
Murphy is the current Fish and Game Region 3 commissioner, representing Idahoans in the Southwest region. A McCall resident, Murphy also recently served as chairman of the commission.
Murphy has a long history of public service, including serving as the former director of the Bureau of Land Management Idaho State Office and Director of Fire and Aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise. He also chaired and was a board member of the Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission and for the Partners Advisory Council to the University of Idaho Rangeland Center. Murphy was also vice president of the Idaho Environmental Forum.
Cheirrett, a life-long sportsman and graduate of Bear Lake High School, will replace Region 5 Commissioner Lane Clezie, who is retiring. Cheirrett owns and operates Bear Lake Trailer Sales with his father, and currently resides in Soda Springs.
Idaho law requires no more than four commissioners on the seven-member commission to be affiliated with any one political party. Clezie is a registered Republican, as is Cheirrett. Murphy is unaffiliated.
Both commissioners will serve in the appointed position until July 2026.