Quarantine is not fun, I get that. Most of us are sick of sitting at home and feeling unproductive. We miss our friends. In talking to some of my students, we even miss going to school. Our high school seniors are missing out on so many fun senior activities, and our eighth-graders are missing out on their promotion activities as they prepare to go to the high school next year. In addition to that, many of our small businesses are hurting. So, what does Bear Lake do? We Bear Lake on! There are several things that this community is doing to pull together and support each other.
First off, if you haven’t already, you definitely need to search on Facebook for the “Adopt a Bear Lake High School Senior” page. This is a page organized by our great community to volunteer to adopt a BLHS senior. In this adoption you will work with the parents of one of our seniors to provide “them with a gift, an experience, or special gift basket, etc.” I have seen probably 20 or so of our seniors adopted there already, but we need to make sure that they all get adopted.
This group of seniors were my first group of students five years ago at the middle school. They are like my babies all grown up. While I don’t remember all their names, and I don’t recognize some of them because they have grown so much, I still love them all. I sure do miss the students of my fist years. They were dang good kids. I hope that someone adopts each and every one of them because I can’t afford to adopt them all myself, although I would if I could.
Another great thing that has started is “Cruise Main Street.” This is another Facebook-created event on Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. where you cruise down Main Street with your windows down while blasting your music nice and loud for everyone to hear. But remember to keep social distancing as much as possible. I missed last week, completely missing that it was Saturday. That’s how weird things have been in my calendar brain lately, but I am looking forward to this week’s event. Someone please call and remind me so I don’t forget again. It looked like a lot of fun.
Finally, our local businesses need your help. Many of us have received our stimulus checks, and while I advocate that you pay your bills first, if you have any leftover money, please use it to help stimulate our economy. I mean, they are called stimulus checks for a reason. While our restaurants are dining-room closed, they are not drive-thru closed. I swear I have eaten out more in the past month than I did all of last year. Okay, that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but still, I have eaten a lot of hamburgers, nachos, and sushi -- a lot more than I normally do.
That being said, I love it here. Bear Lake is great, and it is the community that makes it great. I know we are all hanging in there as much as we can, but we also need to realize that people are suffering right now. People have lost jobs, businesses, and family members. Reach out and help any way you can. I know you already are. This is what makes Bear Lake great. Keep it up and Bear Lake on!
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party, and a member of the Montpelier City Council. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD, the City of Montpelier, or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.