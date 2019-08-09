The Bear Lake Rifleman Gun Club will be at the Bear Lake County Fair! The Gun Range will be raffling off a beautiful gun cabinet, donated by Lynn Leggat in her husband, Bill’s, name, and a Ruger Precision .22 rifle. They will also be selling memberships to the range for $20/single and $30/family. The range has 35 members at this time, and they want 50, so come get your raffle ticket, and why not purchase a membership at the same time!
The Bear Lake Gun Range is expanding! There is mining going on around it that will allow the range to expand as much as 300 yards. They hope to have the new section done by Spring, but they will be able to hold their first event sometime in October with food and fun for everyone. Look for more information on that soon!