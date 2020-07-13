Bear Lake Rifleman will be hosting a fun pistol shoot at the range, July 23, starting at 6:p.m.
60 rounds for the men and 30 rounds for the women.
PPC, starts at 7 yards and moves back to 50 yards, this is a fun practical shooting event that really helps with pistol control. Come up and have some fun. Bragging rights for the best shooters.
Practical Pistol Course
Bear River Rifleman will follow these rules as closely as possible, Safety , fairness and fun are the main goals.
The Range Officer will disclose any changes before each shoot.
Ladies P.P.C. — 30 rounds — 300 points possible: Each stage starts with the pistol loaded and holstered.
Stage #1. 7 yard line — 20 seconds for each of two 6 round strings. 6 rounds standing without support, double action. Repeat.
Stage #2. 25 yard line — 20 seconds for each of two 6 round strings. 6 rounds standing left hand barricade, single or double action ( Pistol held in and fired By the Left Hand). 6 rounds standing right hand barricade, single or double action ( Pistol held in and Fired by the Right Hand). 6 rounds standing without support, single or double action.
Mens P.P.C. — 60 rounds — 600 points possible: Each stage starts with the pistol loaded and Holstered. All times include reloading.
Stage #1. 7 yard line — 25 seconds. 12 rounds standing without support, double action.
Stage #2. 25 yard line — 90 seconds. 6 rounds kneeling without support, single or double action 6 rounds standing, left hand barricade, single or double action, ( Pistol held in and fired by the Left Hand). 6 rounds standing, right hand barricade, single or double action, ( Pistol held in and fired by the Right Hand). TARGETS WILL BE CHANGED AT THIS POINT.
Stage #3. 50 yard line — 2 minutes, 45 seconds. 6 rounds sitting without support, single or double action. 6 rounds prone without support, single or double action. 6 rounds standing left hand barricade, single or double action, ( Pistol held in and fired by the Left Hand). 6 rounds standing right hand barricade, single or double action, ( Pistol held in and fired by the Right Hand) . Stage #4. 25 yard line — 12 seconds. 6 rounds standing without support, single or double action.
SEMI AUTO PISTOLS, WILL HAVE MAGAZINES LOADED WITH 6 ROUNDS START OF EACH STAGE OF SHOOTING. AT LEAST FOUR MAGAZINES REQUIRED. RANGE OFFICER WILL HAVE THE FINAL SAY ON LOADS AND LOADING.