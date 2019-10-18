The weather is getting to the point we will soon be getting cold. But, we will still try to have a shoot or two still to come.
We almost have the web site put together, and that will really help with getting things out to the membership and public. Very excited about that.
Plan on a range clean up and repair day, Tuesday, 22 October, late afternoon. The 100 yard back stop really needs some up keep on it. Really want to thank who ever put that up and really would like to know who to get in touch with to see if we can obtain more of that stuff, so we can repair and make better back stops for the 25 yard line. Great material.
We plan on a shoot, Wednesday the 23 of October, at the range. We will start setting up about 3:p.m., those of us that really enjoy retirement, should be able to get a round in before the crowd shows up.
This is a great little shoot, called a Rim fire Challenge, you should look that up on U TUBE and check out the rules also. We will have two of the stages to run through. All weapons will be cased, hard or soft, but no out of case weapons will be on the range, out side of the safe zone, each stage is timed and shot through 5 times with a rim fire pistol, worst time thrown out, then the stage will be shot 5 times with a rim fire rifle, worst time thrown out. If you use a cowboy action revolver, you need to have two of them.
Each stage has 5 to 7 steel targets to engage, you will need no more than 11 .22 LR rounds for each of the 5 strings. If you are good, you only need 5 to 7 rounds per string.
Come and watch, it is really easy and quick to learn.
We are asking for a $2.00 donation from each shooter, to cover the cost of items needed for up keep of the targets and stands. As we get things up and running, each shooter will in time, be put in a class. But for now, the only person you have to out shoot, is yourself.
Top shooters will have bragging rights for how good they were.
I understand that one of the stages will have a Halloween theme to it, so we can call this a Halloween shoot.
At any rate, come out and support a great sport and have fun at the same time.
Thanks