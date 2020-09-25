PPC, shoot, held on 24 September, was attended very well, and everyone seemed to have a good time. Temperatures were just right, a very slight breeze and the shooters were dead on with this match event. Again, we had some new shooters and some really old shooters that showed up, some for fun, others to shoot. Scores, open sights, Mens PPC, 600 points possible.
1st Place, and top shooter for the evening, and our first member into the 500 club,
501 Tyler Smith
488 Steve Towel
463 Steve Towel
416 Tyler Smith
385 TR Smith
383 Brendon Bartschi
335 Warren McMurray, first time shooter
109 Reed Hansen
1st Place, Optic sights
472 Craig Bunn
1st Place open sites, Women, 300 possible,
249 Charity Smith
1st place Youth
196 Kenzie Smith
Planning on a BPRC .22LR, silhouette shoot either the first or second week of October. We will try to get the range set up for this 200 meter event and it will be a fun one for sure. Be sure to check the News-Examiner and the Wave radio station for the date and time. Thanks to all that help support the Bear River Rifleman club.