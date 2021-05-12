The Bear Lake Rodeo Club competed in its first rodeos of the season Apr. 24 and 25 in Grace.
Last week the scores for the majority of the competitions were posted in The News-Examiner; however, there are a few scores that were not reported. Listed below are those events and scores.
Following are scores obtained during the Junior High School Spring Rodeo #3:
JH BAREBACK STEER
Cooper Skinner – 10.0
JH BARRELS
Mylee Solomon – 10.0
Hailey Phelps – 9.0
Sarah Wamsley – 8.0
Sage Cooley – 7.0
Presleigh Steadman – 6.0
Jaylee Howell – 5.0
Falyn Nenna – 4.0
Annalene France – 3.0
Chaislee Leavitt – 2.0
Josey Rasmussen – 1.0
JH BOYS BREAKAWAY
Duke Smith – 10.0
Cade Romrell – 9.0
Ross Hilton – 8.0
Steehl Pope – 7.0
Kruz Smith – 6.0
JH BOYS GOAT TYING
Kodale Powell – 10.0
Cade Romrell – 9.0
Kruz Smith – 8.0
Kutler Keetch – 7.0
Cooper Skinner – 6.0
Bodrie Merritt – 5.0
Cal France – 4.0
Cole Erickson – 3.0
Tegann Powell – 2.0
JH CHUTE DOGGING
Kodale Powell – 10.0
W. Roany Proffit – 9.0
Cade Romrell – 8.0
Steehl Pope – 7.0
Kutler Keetch – 6.0
JH GIRLS BREAKAWAY
Sage Cooley – 10.0
Presleigh Steadman – 9.0
JH GIRLS GOAT TYING
Presleigh Steadman – 10.0
Lydia Hamilton – 9.0
McKinlee Covolo – 8.0
Sarah Wamsley – 7.0
Jaylee Howell – 6.0
Mylee Solomon – 5.0
Hailey Phelps – 4.0
Chaislee Leavitt – 3.0
Annalene France – 2.0
Sage Cooley – 1.0
JH POLES
Presleigh Steadman – 10.0
Hailey Phelps – 9.0
Sarah Wamsley – 8.0
Sage Cooley – 7.0
Dotty Keller – 6.0
Annalene France – 5.0
Jaylee Howell – 4.0
Chaislee Leavitt – 3.0
Payzli Nield – 2.0
Lydia Hamilton – 1.0
JH SADDLE BRONC
W. Roany Proffit – 10.0
Following are scores obtained during the High School Spring Rodeo #4:
HS BARREL RACING
Oakley Crane – 9.0
Dally Mendenhall – 8.0
Dakota Bethers – 7.0
Jacee Winward – 6.0
Emily Romrell – 4.0
Caellie Hale – 3.0
Chanel Johnson – 2.0
HS BREAKAWAY ROPING
Jacee Winward – 9.0
Oakley Crane – 7.0
HS CALF ROPING
Macoy Ream – 9.0
Cason Barker – 8.0
HS GOAT TYING
Jacee Winward – 10.0
Oakley Crane – 9.0
Taylar Smith – 8.0
DeEtte Powell – 6.0
Kayla Teichert – 3.0
Dakota Bethers – 2.0
Braydee Millard – 1.0
HS POLE BENDING
Dakota Bethers – 6.0
Oakley Crane – 5.0
Braydee Millard – 4.0
Jacee Winward – 3.0
Emily Romrell – 2.0
Chanel Johnson – 1.0
HS TEAM ROPING
Haze Child – 9.0
Jacee Winward – 7.0