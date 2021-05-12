Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Bear Lake Rodeo Club competed in its first rodeos of the season Apr. 24 and 25 in Grace.

Last week the scores for the majority of the competitions were posted in The News-Examiner; however, there are a few scores that were not reported. Listed below are those events and scores.

Following are scores obtained during the Junior High School Spring Rodeo #3:

JH BAREBACK STEER

Cooper Skinner – 10.0

JH BARRELS

Mylee Solomon – 10.0

Hailey Phelps – 9.0

Sarah Wamsley – 8.0

Sage Cooley – 7.0

Presleigh Steadman – 6.0

Jaylee Howell – 5.0

Falyn Nenna – 4.0

Annalene France – 3.0

Chaislee Leavitt – 2.0

Josey Rasmussen – 1.0

JH BOYS BREAKAWAY

Duke Smith – 10.0

Cade Romrell – 9.0

Ross Hilton – 8.0

Steehl Pope – 7.0

Kruz Smith – 6.0

JH BOYS GOAT TYING

Kodale Powell – 10.0

Cade Romrell – 9.0

Kruz Smith – 8.0

Kutler Keetch – 7.0

Cooper Skinner – 6.0

Bodrie Merritt – 5.0

Cal France – 4.0

Cole Erickson – 3.0

Tegann Powell – 2.0

JH CHUTE DOGGING

Kodale Powell – 10.0

W. Roany Proffit – 9.0

Cade Romrell – 8.0

Steehl Pope – 7.0

Kutler Keetch – 6.0

JH GIRLS BREAKAWAY

Sage Cooley – 10.0

Presleigh Steadman – 9.0

JH GIRLS GOAT TYING

Presleigh Steadman – 10.0

Lydia Hamilton – 9.0

McKinlee Covolo – 8.0

Sarah Wamsley – 7.0

Jaylee Howell – 6.0

Mylee Solomon – 5.0

Hailey Phelps – 4.0

Chaislee Leavitt – 3.0

Annalene France – 2.0

Sage Cooley – 1.0

JH POLES

Presleigh Steadman – 10.0

Hailey Phelps – 9.0

Sarah Wamsley – 8.0

Sage Cooley – 7.0

Dotty Keller – 6.0

Annalene France – 5.0

Jaylee Howell – 4.0

Chaislee Leavitt – 3.0

Payzli Nield – 2.0

Lydia Hamilton – 1.0

JH SADDLE BRONC

W. Roany Proffit – 10.0

Following are scores obtained during the High School Spring Rodeo #4:

HS BARREL RACING

Oakley Crane – 9.0

Dally Mendenhall – 8.0

Dakota Bethers – 7.0

Jacee Winward – 6.0

Emily Romrell – 4.0

Caellie Hale – 3.0

Chanel Johnson – 2.0

HS BREAKAWAY ROPING

Jacee Winward – 9.0

Oakley Crane – 7.0

HS CALF ROPING

Macoy Ream – 9.0

Cason Barker – 8.0

HS GOAT TYING

Jacee Winward – 10.0

Oakley Crane – 9.0

Taylar Smith – 8.0

DeEtte Powell – 6.0

Kayla Teichert – 3.0

Dakota Bethers – 2.0

Braydee Millard – 1.0

HS POLE BENDING

Dakota Bethers – 6.0

Oakley Crane – 5.0

Braydee Millard – 4.0

Jacee Winward – 3.0

Emily Romrell – 2.0

Chanel Johnson – 1.0

HS TEAM ROPING

Haze Child – 9.0

Jacee Winward – 7.0

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you