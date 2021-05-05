The Bear Lake Rodeo Club competed in its first rodeos of the season Apr. 24 and 25 in Grace. All of those who competed qualified for State Finals, which for the high school will be held June 5-12 in Pocatello and for the junior high will be May 27-30, also in Pocatello.
The Spring schedule is the weekend of April 30 and May 1 in Pocatello followed by the weekend of May 7-8 in Montpelier. The next weekend, May 14-15, the Club will compete in Afton, Wyo., followed by District Finals May 20-22 back in Grace.
The Club’s reigning queen is DeEtte Powell of Lyman, Wyo.
Following are the scores obtained during the Spring Rodeo #1:
HS BARREL RACING
Dakota Bethers – 10.0
Oakley Crane – 9.0
DeEtte Powell – 5.0
Maddie Hale – 3.0
Emily Romrell – 2.0
Addison Bowers – 1.0
HS BREAKAWAY ROPING
Addison Bowers – 7.0
Caellie Hale – 6.0
DeEtte Powell – 4.0
Oakley Crane – 1.0
HS CALF ROPING
Cason Barker – 10.0
Macoy Ream – 7.0
HS GOAT TYING
Taylar Smith – 8.5
Kayla Teichert – 3.0
Addison Bowers – 2.0
Dakota Bethers – 1.0
HS POLE BENDING
Emily Romrell – 8.0
Caellie Hale – 7.0
Kayla Teichert – 5.0
Jordyn Nate – 2.0
HS TEAM ROPING
Tristen Hilton (1) – 9.0
Kortlen Hilton (2) – 9.0
JD Child (1) – 6.0
JH BARRELS
Hailey Phelps – 10.0
Sarah Wamsley – 9.0
McKenna Caldwell – 8.0
Chaeslee Leavitt – 7.0
Mylee Solomon – 60
Sage Cooley – 5.0
Dotty Keller – 4.0
Annalene France – 3.0
Jaylee Howell – 2.0
Josey Rasmussen – 1.0
JH BOYS BREAKAWAY
Duke Smith – 10.0
Cole Erickson – 9.0
JH BOYS GOAT TYING
Kodale Powell – 10.0
Cooper Skinner – 9.0
Tegann Powell – 8.0
Cade Romrell – 7.0
Cal France – 6.0
Duke Smith – 5.0
Bodrie Merritt – 4.0
Kutler Keetch – 3.0
JH CHUTE DOGGING
Kodale Powell – 10.0
W. Roany Proffit – 9.0
Ryder Pope – 8.0
Kutler Keetch – 7.0
Cade Romrell – 6.0
JH GIRLS BREAKAWAY
Mylee Solomon – 10.0
Payzli Nield – 9.0
JH GIRLS GOAT TYING
Mylee Solomon – 10.0
Jaylee Howell – 9.0
Sarah Wamsley – 8.0
McKinlee Covolo – 7.0
Hailey Phelps – 6.0
Chaislee Leavitt – 5.0
JH POLES
Presleigh Steadman – 10.0
Sarah Wamsley – 9.0
McKinlee Covolo – 7.0
Jaylee Howell – 6.0
Dotty Keller – 5.0
Mylee Solomon – 4.0
Lydia Hamilton – 3.0
Falyn Nenna – 2.0
Sage Cooley – 1.0
Following are the scores obtained during the Spring Rodeo #2 held:
HS BARREL RACING
Dakota Bethers – 9.0
DeEtte Powell – 8.0
Addison Bowers – 4.0
Caelle Hale – 3.0
Chanel Johnson – 2.0
Kassidy Rindlisbacher – 1.0
HS BREAKAWAY ROPING
Taylar Smith – 10.0
Addison Bowers – 8.0
Dakota Bethers – 7.0
Zoey Robison – 6.0
HS CALF ROPING
Haze Child – 9.0
Cason Barker – 6.0
HS GOAT TYING
Addison Bowers – 8.0
DeEtte Powell – 7.0
Oakley Crane – 5.0
Emily Romrell – 4.0
Kayla Teichert – 2.0
Braydee Millard – 10
HS POLE BENDING
DeEtte Powell – 9.0
Oakley Crane – 6.0
Caellie Hale – 5.0
Kayla Teichert – 4.0
Emily Romrell – 2.0
HS STEER WRESTLING
Wyatt Lloyd – 9.0
HS TEAM ROPING
Tristen (1) – 10.0
Kortlen Hilton (2) – 10.0
Haze Child (1) – 8.0
JD Child (1) – 7.0
JH BARRELS
Annalene France – 10.0
Jaylee Howell – 9.0
Sarah Wamsley – 8.0
Presleigh Steadman – 7.0
Sage Cooley – 6.0
Dotty Keller – 5.0
McKinlee Covolo – 4.0
Falyn Nenna – 3.0
Kate Teichert – 2.0
Hailey Phelps – 1.0
JH BOYS BREAKAWAY
Steehl Pope – 10.0
Cole Erickson – 9.0
Cade Romrell – 8.0
JH BOYS GOAT TYING
Kodale Powell – 10.0
Cade Romrell – 9.0
Tegann Powell – 8.0
Kruz Smith – 7.0
Cal France – 6.0
Cole Erickson – 5.0
Duke Smith – 4.0
Steehl Pope – 3.0
Kutler Keetch – 2.0
Bodrie Merritt – 1.0
JH CHUTE DOGGING
W. Roany Proffit – 10.0
Kodale Powell – 9.0
Ryder Pope – 8.0
Cade Romrell – 7.0
JH GIRLS BREAKAWAY
Aubrey Holsten – 10.0
Jaylee Howell – 9.0
Mylee Solomon – 8.0
Lydia Hamilton – 7.0
Dotty Keller – 6.0
McKinlee Covolo – 5.0
JH GIRLS GOAT TYING
Hailey Phelps – 10.0
Sarah Wamsley – 9.0
Jaylee Howell – 8.0
McKinlee Covolo – 7.0
Josey Rasmussen – 6.0
Annalene France – 5.0
Presleigh Steadman – 4.0
Sage Cooley – 3.0
Mylee Solomon – 2.0
Chaeslee Leavitt – 1.0
JH POLES
Presleigh Steadman – 10.0
Sarah Wamsley – 9.0
Falyn Nenna – 8.0
Mylee Solomon – 7.0
Jaylee Howell – 6.0
Annalene France – 5.0
Hailey Phelps – 4.0
McKinlee Covolo – 3.0
Dotty Keller – 2.0
Chaislee Leavitt – 1.0
JH TEAM ROPING
Ross Hilton (1) – 10.0
Kruz Smith (2) – 10.0
Duke Smith (1) – 9.0
Kutler Keetch (2) – 9.0
JH TIEDOWN
Kodale Powell – 10.0
Following are the results of the COW CUTTING Competition held April 16-17:
Caelle Hale – 28.5
Sorrel Proffit – 28.5
Following are the results of the REINED COW HORSE Competition held April 16-27:
Caellie Hale – 27
Sorrel Proffit – 21
Jordyn Nate – 18
Hailey Mackey – 13