Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A corporate holiday promotion dragged into its eighth(?) month in the cereal aisle, with no clear end in sight.

As of this writing, local shoppers could still find General Mills' Wheat Chex and Corn Chex adorned with a "12 Days of Chexmas" promotion dating to sometime in late 2021.

The corporation, whose top seven owners are listed as either Vanguard or American Funds, may have been making a wordplay on "Xmas," whose origins are murky. Some Christians believe the abbreviation is an attempt to remove Christ from the picture; others point out that the Greek letter Chi (X) was often used to denote Christ over the centuries.

In any case, the "Chexmas" ploy seems to have fallen flat locally. Not even a chance to win "John & Chrissy's Ultimate Holiday Gift Haul" could make shoppers forget the reason for the season. Unfathomably based, you might say.

The gift promotion expired last December, but the cereal itself won't hit its expiration date for several months yet. With the clock ticking, will Bear Lakers bite? It's a classic Chexican standoff.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you