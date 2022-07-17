...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...High temperatures up to 100 possible.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A corporate holiday promotion dragged into its eighth(?) month in the cereal aisle, with no clear end in sight.
As of this writing, local shoppers could still find General Mills' Wheat Chex and Corn Chex adorned with a "12 Days of Chexmas" promotion dating to sometime in late 2021.
The corporation, whose top seven owners are listed as either Vanguard or American Funds, may have been making a wordplay on "Xmas," whose origins are murky. Some Christians believe the abbreviation is an attempt to remove Christ from the picture; others point out that the Greek letter Chi (X) was often used to denote Christ over the centuries.
In any case, the "Chexmas" ploy seems to have fallen flat locally. Not even a chance to win "John & Chrissy's Ultimate Holiday Gift Haul" could make shoppers forget the reason for the season. Unfathomably based, you might say.
The gift promotion expired last December, but the cereal itself won't hit its expiration date for several months yet. With the clock ticking, will Bear Lakers bite? It's a classic Chexican standoff.