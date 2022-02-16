Reporting on teacher evaluations at the Bear Lake School District (BLSD) board meeting held February 9, Superintendent Dr. Gary Brogan said that the teachers in BLSD have all received a rating of 3 or 4, with 4 being the best.
Brogan spoke of the lengthy process of evaluating teachers, but said evaluations are a great tool to help teachers grow and see what they can do better. He participated in administrator training which included video presentations of both good and poor teaching techniques. He said the best teachers are those who are self-directed and involve the students to help them achieve their goals. Annette Crane, BLSD secretary, reports the scores to the state.
Brogan expressed appreciation for donations of a pallet of disinfectant wipes from Broulim’s and a supply of N95 masks from Bear Lake County Emergency Management Coordinator Alan Eborn.
Board chairman Paul Alleman said that he has visited the classroom of Kim Lewis, who is the Bear Lake Middle School Social Studies Department Head. “I’m impressed with her and what she’s doing,” Alleman said. Lewis’s husband has also participated in helping prepare her room to begin teaching Family and Consumer Sciences.
Laurel Jensen, principal of Georgetown and A J Winters Elementary Schools, showed group pictures of students in both schools as they celebrated completing their goal in the Accelerated Reader program. It is an independent practice which includes goal setting, quizzes, and reward points and encourages students to develop a love of reading.
“Generally, they become kids who like reading because they are capable of it,” Jensen said.
Paris Elementary Principal Penny Bassett reported that her students have read 7,455 books in Accelerated Reader this year.
The board approved the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 calendars.
Board member Rich Smart made a motion to approve the Phase II Bear Lake Middle School Study Proposal if it does not exceed $12,000. The study will identify areas of need to bring the building up to current standards. The motion was approved.
Mark Nye, BLSD director of maintenance, explained the need for an upgrade to the Honeywell system currently being used to monitor thermostats, refrigerators, freezers, and all systems in the schools. He said the current system can’t expand beyond Windows 7. He said it is working now, but at some point, it will not be operative. Honeywell, based in Salt Lake City, could upgrade the hardware and software with a standard base in each school and a supervisor or master control at the district shop.
Alleman inquired if Nye has investigated a competitor to Honeywell. Nye replied that he has, but the cost of completely replacing the system would be greater than upgrading it. Board member Debbie Keetch made a motion to approve the upgrade. The motion was approved.
The board approved the first reading of new policy #3031 Extracurricular Activities – Eligibility for Students Not Enrolled for Academic Activities. It is the responsibility of students who are schooled at home and want to participate in school sports or other extracurricular activities to make sure they take a state-approved test, preferably the I-SAT which is given in the spring, to show they are at grade level. They are also required to pay a fee to participate.
Smart asked if a first reading approval of a new policy or a revision to an existing policy constitutes adoption of the changes. The answer was no. A second reading approval is necessary before the policy is finalized.
The board approved first readings of revisions to the following policies: #2700P High School Graduation Requirements, #3030 Part-Time Attendance/Dual Enrollment, #3500 Student Health/Physical Screenings/Examinations, #3525 Immunizations Requirements, #3570 Student Records, #3570P Maintenance of School Student Records, #4210 Community Use of School Facilities, #4210F Fee Schedule for Community Use of School Facilities, #4210F2 Community Use of School Facilities Hold Harmless Agreement and #4210F3 Facilities Use Agreement. These policies are all posted on the BLSD website and can be read at www.blsd.net. Click on Departments, Policies, and Policy Folders. Public comments, concerns, and questions are welcome. The next scheduled Bear Lake School District Board meeting will be held at Paris Elementary March 9 at 6:30 p.m.