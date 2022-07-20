BLSD

Bear Lake Middle School principal Janet Lindsay presents student test results.

 Marie Searle

Bear Lake Middle School principal Janet Lindsay presented an update on student progress at the BLSD school board meeting on July 12. Several charts and graphs comparing student test results from fall 2021 to spring 2022 demonstrated that students had made improvement during the school year in math, science, reading, and language arts.

Students take both state required Idaho Standards Achievement Tests (ISAT) and Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) Growth tests at least twice each year. The MAP Growth tests are required by the Summit Learning Platform, an online tool used by teachers and students in the district.

