Bear Lake Middle School principal Janet Lindsay presented an update on student progress at the BLSD school board meeting on July 12. Several charts and graphs comparing student test results from fall 2021 to spring 2022 demonstrated that students had made improvement during the school year in math, science, reading, and language arts.
Students take both state required Idaho Standards Achievement Tests (ISAT) and Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) Growth tests at least twice each year. The MAP Growth tests are required by the Summit Learning Platform, an online tool used by teachers and students in the district.
The graphs also included the national norm for each age group and core subject. Board member Richard Smart questioned why BLSD student test results are slightly lower than the national norm.
Paris Elementary Principal Penny Bassett noted that the percentage points between the national norm and BLSD results were minimal in most cases.
Lindsay replied, “The teachers and students are doing a good job. Could we do even better? Yes. But we are doing a good job.”
Board member Debbie Keetch, who is a former BLSD teacher, pointed out that elementary teachers in the district are required to teach all the core subjects—math, science, reading, and language arts—each day, whereas middle school and high school teachers specialize in one subject and can review and improve their teaching skills based on student progress.
Smart pursued his concern by saying that he would like to find the reason why BLSD student test results are below the national norm and fix it. “We’re better than that,” he added.
Lindsay reiterated that test results do show growth from fall to spring and that each campus—AJ Winters, Georgetown, and Paris elementaries, Bear Lake Middle School, Bear Lake High School, and Bear Lake Online—can utilize the data to determine what they are doing right and how they can improve.
On the topic of the Summit Learning Platform, board member Kendell Roberts said that he really likes it. He said he can see with his own children how it helps them manage their own time and complete their work. He said it is good preparation for college.
On the other hand, Ashley Preece, BLSD Food Service Director, commented as a parent that her student has sometimes found it challenging to receive help from teachers in the Summit Learning online tool.
In matters other than curriculum, the board approved the motion to increase the cost of school lunches. The cost of elementary lunch will be $2.80, middle school will be $2.90, and high school will be $3.00. Mrs. Preece explained that the increase is the result of federal requirements and higher food and gasoline prices. Gary Brogan, BLSD superintendent, mentioned that lunch prices haven’t risen in two years. Mrs. Preece said that parents may apply for free or reduced lunch costs by going to blsd.net/en-US and click on Free Reduced Lunch Application. She has already received 40 applications.
Under the agenda item for public comment, high school student Dani Bassett asked the board to consider changing the dress code. She was accompanied by two classmates. One was attired in the current dress code which is knee-length shorts and a top with cap sleeves. The other was wearing the proposed change which consists of shorter shorts and a sleeveless top. Dani said that the changes will make it easier for the administration because they won’t have to spend so much time enforcing the current dress code. She also said that principal Luke Kelsey and counselor Cameron Crane support the change. The school board members declined to approve or disapprove the changes at this meeting but agreed to add it to their meeting agenda in August.
Brogan reminded board members of the legal qualifications for being a school board member. He also addressed safety concerns in the schools, such as excess paper on walls which could be a fire hazard and overloading electrical outlets.
Under the topic of “What’s Right,” Brogan congratulated bus driver Carole Hymas and said she recently was awarded Bus Driver of the Year in Boise.
Mrs. Preece also praised some students who found money in the parking lot and turned it in rather than keeping it.