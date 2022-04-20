Working to create greater community involvement and pride in the success of area young people was a major topic at the Bear Lake School District board meeting April 12, 2022.
As reported last month, the school board is implementing a five-year strategic plan with a goal of increasing participation and cooperation among board members, teachers, students, parents, and the tax-paying public.
In order to ensure that the plan is a total community plan, not just a school board or superintendent plan, the board will distribute a survey seeking your ideas and suggestions on how to bring everyone together for the good of the students.
“We want anyone and everyone to take the survey,” Superintendent Gary Brogan said. He added there will be a link provided for those who want to participate online, and he volunteered to personally distribute paper copies at the Senior Citizens Center.
The board made plans to meet again next Tuesday, April 19, to finalize the survey questions.
In other business, Superintendent Brogan encouraged board members to carefully review informational packets provided to them prior to each meeting so they can fully engage in the topics discussed. He reminded them to strictly follow the Idaho Open Meeting Law and emphasized that, although they have been elected to the board as a representative of a district zone, they represent the entire school district.
Bear Lake Middle School Principal Janet Lindsay updated the board on testing data. She said that the students are tested every month and overall growth is happening in every school.
She showed a video put together by middle school students about kindness and what can make a difference in someone’s life. Some quotes from students in the video were, “Including people,” “respecting others,” “saying please and thank you,” and “making people feel like they belong and matter.”
Board chairman Paul Alleman complimented board members by saying, “You guys make things run. We do a lot of things right in this district.”
Laurel Jensen, the principal of both Georgetown and A.J. Winters Elementary Schools, addressed the board about all-day kindergarten. She said in the past kindergartners were taught mostly “soft skills” like tying shoes, verbal communication, and colors, along with the alphabet and numbers. Many children now go to preschool and learn those skills. The state has added funding to a literacy bill which can make it possible for kindergarten-age children to learn more core subjects like reading and simple math. But teachers will need more time with the children, and the district will need three new teachers.
After debate and questions about student numbers and parent acceptance of the plan, the board approved all-day kindergarten beginning with the 2022-23 school year, contingent upon whether the district can receive funding to hire new teachers and whether new teachers can be found.
“Finding three new teachers can be a problem,” Laurel added. “Every district in the state is now looking to double their kindergarten force.”
Parents will have the option of enrolling their child in all-day or half-day kindergarten.
Other action items approved by the board were the emergency closure of schools due to winter weather conditions on March 9, 2022, an employee request for extended leave, and the overnight trip for the high school show choir.
The board approved funding distributions of $1,000 to every full-time staff member in the district, based on number of hours and days worked, as per Idaho Senate Bill 1404.
The first reading of policy #5340, Evaluation of Certificated Personnel, was approved, and the final reading of policy #4210P, Community Use of School Facilities, was approved.