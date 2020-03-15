Bear Lake County School Board decided at a special meeting, Sunday night, to close the schools for the next three weeks. They will look at the situation with the Covid-19 again before spring break starts.
The students will not attend school starting March 16, but the staff will still go. The Superintendent and staff will decide how to continue the students education until school resumes.
More information will follow as it becomes available. Please watch for texts and emails from your childs school.
Dr, Hansen and Dr. Messiner, who were at the meeting, both stressed that if the community does not take this serious and not meet or visit each other in their homes, this will just be a problem when school starts again and then this could last for several more weeks. People need to not travel now, or on Spring Break, to get this virus under control. Yes, it is much like a cold but it spreads much easier and there is a higher mortality rate than what is seen with the influenza. We need to not panic but just prepare to help keep our community safe.