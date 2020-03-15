Bear Lake County School Board decided at a special meeting, Sunday night, to close the schools for the next three weeks. They will look at the situation with the Coronavirus again before spring break starts.
The students will not attend school tomorrow but the staff will still go. The Superintendent and staff will decide how to continue the students education until school resumes.
More information will follow as it becomes available.
Dr, Hansen and Dr. Messiner, who were at the meeting, both stressed that if the community does not take this serious and not meet or visit each other in our homes, this will just be a problem when school starts again and then this could last for several more weeks. People need to not travel now, or on Spring Break to get this virus under control. Yes, it is much like a cold but it spreads much easier and there is a higher mortality rate than what is seen with the influenza. We need to not panic but just prepare to help keep our community safe.