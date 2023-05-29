Support Local Journalism

Friends and family of the Bear Lake High School class of 2023 gathered at the Paris Tabernacle on May 24, to celebrate the graduation of a uniquely talented group of young men and women.

The collection of athletic championships and academic honors made easy grist for many of the remarks, but class president Preston Hardcastle stole the show. In what would usually be a venue for B-plus jokes and courtesy chuckles, Hardcastle delivered a legitimately funny address that had the audience roaring and teachers and administrators on the stage crying...possibly from laughter.


