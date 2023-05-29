...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is forecast to return to the Logan River near Logan
beginning as early as Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Keep children and
pets away from riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon by 1200 PM MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Monday the stage was 5.05 feet (1417 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will rise to near flood stage Tuesday
morning, crest near 5.3 feet (1619 CFS) Wednesday morning,
and fall below flood stage Friday afternoon before
oscillating just below flood stage through Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
Principal Luke Kelsey addresses the convocation of the Bear Lake High School class of 2023.
Friends and family of the Bear Lake High School class of 2023 gathered at the Paris Tabernacle on May 24, to celebrate the graduation of a uniquely talented group of young men and women.
The collection of athletic championships and academic honors made easy grist for many of the remarks, but class president Preston Hardcastle stole the show. In what would usually be a venue for B-plus jokes and courtesy chuckles, Hardcastle delivered a legitimately funny address that had the audience roaring and teachers and administrators on the stage crying...possibly from laughter.
